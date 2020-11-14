 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue West's Micah Riley includes Huskers in top eight schools
View Comments
topical

Bellevue West's Micah Riley includes Huskers in top eight schools

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

As it was playing Penn State in a home opener Saturday, Nebraska landed in the top eight schools of a four-star in-state standout for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley included the Huskers in his list, which he shared on social media. The list also includes Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Nebraska is on a hot stretch recruiting tight ends. Thomas Fidone, A.J. Rollins and James Carnie all committed to the Huskers for 2021.

The Huskers extended the offer to Riley in July. Scott Frost and company also have an offer out to Riley's teammate, WR Kaden Helms.

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014
View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News