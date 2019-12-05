Bellevue West 2021 prospect Keagan Johnson picks up 'special' Huskers offer

"He said that any position I'm willing to play, he's going to let me play and he said he feels like I'm a key piece that the team can build around," Johnson said. "He likes my aggressiveness on defense and my explosiveness on offense."

Johnson's father, Clester Johnson, was a wingback on two national championship teams for Nebraska in the 1990s, playing from 1991-95. Keagan's brothers both played Division I ball, too. C.J. was forced to medically retire from Wyoming before his senior year after catching 10 career touchdown passes, while Cade is a standout receiver and return man at FCS power South Dakota State.

Johnson said he's been hearing from the likes of NU, Iowa State, Iowa, Northwestern, Kansas State and Kansas since early in the season, but getting the offers on Thursday -- particularly from the Huskers -- is obviously a huge mark in his recruitment.

"No doubt (the NU offer is special) because my dad played there and my brothers didn't get to play there, so it's big to me," Johnson said. "Saying that, I'm still open to any new opportunities, but this one is special because it's the home state, my dad played there. It's definitely more special."

Johnson is the fourth known player in the state with a scholarship offer from the Huskers for the 2021 cycle. Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka has already verbally committed to Nebraska and is considered a four-star prospect. Four-star Westside defensive back Avante Dickerson has an NU offer along with the likes of Ohio State and LSU, while Omaha Creighton Prep tight end A.J. Rollins has offers from the Huskers and Iowa State.

