Bellevue West 2022 TE Kaden Helms leaves Huskers out of top 10 schools in his recruitment

Another of Nebraska's top high school players in the Class of 2022 has announced a group of his top contenders.
Once again, the Huskers are not among those in the running.
Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms on Monday evening put out his top 10 teams and it shows the depth and breadth of a recruitment that has turned him into one of the Midwest's most coveted recruits.
At this point, however, Nebraska is on the outside looking in.
Helms' top 10 includes Iowa, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Miami. He indicated in the tweet that he's open to other schools as his recruitment continues to develop.
Top 10‼️ (Recruitment still open) @th1rt3enedits pic.twitter.com/HPT3gplD9Y— Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) March 29, 2021
Helms, listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 12 tight end nationally, while Rivals considers him a three-star. He blossomed into a standout at Bellevue West, catching 25 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in seven games.
Helms is the third top 2022 prospect in Nebraska to leave NU out of his top choices, following Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson and Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods. Four-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker hasn't announced top schools recently, but has set three of his five official visits so far: Iowa, Iowa State and Auburn.
The Huskers, of course, have a verbal commitment from another top in-state player in Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann.
