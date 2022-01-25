As transfer portal frenzy nears lull, where do the Huskers still need 'difference-makers?'

The other driving factor, though, is that portal activity will kick up again around the country during and after programs have spring ball.

For Nebraska, that will mean a better idea of who is available on the transfer market and also what needs might pop up due to spring attrition.

There are already a couple of positions that will likely be on the list as the Huskers turn their attention to the next phase of portal recruiting.

Offensive line

Nebraska began addressing its need to stock some veteran presence and talent on the offensive front by adding Williams from Northern Colorado and Oklahoma State transfer Hunter Anthony.

The Huskers tried to get Tre’Mond Shorts on campus in mid-January, but LSU swooped in and landed the East Tennessee State standout. That NU was hard after Shorts, though, is indicative of the fact that they’d like to add another piece to the puzzle in Donovan Raiola’s room.