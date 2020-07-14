You are the owner of this article.
As IWCC, jucos plan for spring football, Husker fans may want to keep tabs on how it goes
HUSKER FOOTBALL

As IWCC, jucos plan for spring football, Husker fans may want to keep tabs on how it goes

Scott Strohmeier

Iowa Western Community College coach Scott Strohmeier thinks at least some junior college football programs will fold because of financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

 Iowa Western CC Marketing

Junior colleges across the country are now faced with the reality that Division I college football hopes to avoid: No football this fall.

The NJCAA announced Monday that it will not play football this fall and instead will focus on preparing for a spring season. A similar type of move can’t be categorically counted out at the DI level, but most schools have talked about the idea of a spring season as nothing more than an absolute last resort.

For Iowa Western Community College head coach Scott Strohmeier, though, this is the new reality. And while he readily admits it’s not an ideal setup — what has been so far this year? — he actually thinks his program can make it work.

“So many times I’ve sat there and thought, ‘What about this, what about this, what about this,’ and so at least right now I can plan and go from here,” he said. “There’s still hurdles and challenges with the spring with some of our current players and eligibility and so many uncertainties there, but I feel better right now because, you know the way we are as coaches, we want to play and win, and now I don’t have to try to fast-track freshmen from getting here Aug. 1 to playing college football on Aug. 20. So now we’ve got a little more time with our younger guys.”

The NJCAA setup is interesting for Nebraska football observers for a couple of reasons. First, of course, because an autumn season isn’t assured for the Huskers, and also because NU has regularly recruited the juco ranks, which now face a dramatically different schedule over the next nine or so months.

Then there is the schedule. The veteran IWCC coach said coaches have been told they’re going to have 60 days of work with their teams this fall, but it’s unclear exactly how that time will be allocated between practices, workout days, meetings and film work. Even 20 practices, though, could be beneficial. There’s also been talk of being able to play scrimmages and perhaps one or two exhibition games against other area junior colleges. Essentially, Strohmeier said he thinks his team can get a lot of work done this fall even though it’s disappointing to have no games.

“We’re in territory we’ve never been in before, so we have to do a lot of thinking,” Strohmeier said. “The thing for our kids is, they haven’t played a sport — most of them — since March. If they get to have 20 or 30 practices, I think we might even have to tone it back a little bit because they’ll be so fired up to get going.”

The practice time also has an impact on the recruiting side, because, as several juco coaches pointed out to the Journal Star this spring when the pandemic began, many of the kids have virtually no exposure or need to convince colleges of the progress they’ve made at a junior college.

'That was four decades of special football': During work-from-home months, city HS coach Summers rewatched 42 vintage Husker games

There are all sorts of situations, too, which could affect juco rosters in the spring. For example, Strohmeier has a December graduate — Trustin Oliver, the brother of Nebraska defensive end Tate Wildeman who camped at NU while in high school — who would have been a key cog to IWCC’s defense this fall as a redshirt freshman but instead will graduate in December and just verbally pledged to Colorado. Any junior college player with a Division I offer is going to graduate mid-year and leave if he can rather than waiting around and playing in the spring.

Oliver’s situation, assuming he graduates as expected, is relatively clear-cut. Others, though, may not be.

“The challenge is, do I even practice those guys? They still have to graduate and if they don’t graduate they have to come back,” Strohmeier said. “But you don’t want to risk things if they already have a scholarship. It’s probably going to be case by case and go through the pros and cons with everybody.

“I envision having scrimmages and having officials and putting on game uniforms and just letting them play for 30 or 40 minutes so they get some game action (to send to recruiters),” Strohmeier said. “They’ll get some good quality film (this fall).”

Even still, there will certainly be some players — likely more than normal — that fall through the cracks or who go under-pursued because of the wonky schedule. That’s where the connections of a recruiter like NU’s Ryan Held could come in handy if Nebraska is looking for juco help for its 2021 class. So far, the Huskers don’t have any junior college players in their 12-man class, and the numbers are likely to be lower because of a smaller projected class size overall, but Nebraska won’t pass up good opportunities on the recruiting trail.

Essentially, the main takeaway from Strohmeier is to continue expecting the unexpected.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

