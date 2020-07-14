As IWCC, jucos plan for spring football, Husker fans may want to keep tabs on how it goes

There are all sorts of situations, too, which could affect juco rosters in the spring. For example, Strohmeier has a December graduate — Trustin Oliver, the brother of Nebraska defensive end Tate Wildeman who camped at NU while in high school — who would have been a key cog to IWCC’s defense this fall as a redshirt freshman but instead will graduate in December and just verbally pledged to Colorado. Any junior college player with a Division I offer is going to graduate mid-year and leave if he can rather than waiting around and playing in the spring.

Oliver’s situation, assuming he graduates as expected, is relatively clear-cut. Others, though, may not be.

“The challenge is, do I even practice those guys? They still have to graduate and if they don’t graduate they have to come back,” Strohmeier said. “But you don’t want to risk things if they already have a scholarship. It’s probably going to be case by case and go through the pros and cons with everybody.

“I envision having scrimmages and having officials and putting on game uniforms and just letting them play for 30 or 40 minutes so they get some game action (to send to recruiters),” Strohmeier said. “They’ll get some good quality film (this fall).”