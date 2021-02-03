As a 'stressful' recruiting process ends, Avante Dickerson explains why he picked Oregon

"(Nebraska was) pushing for me, but at the end of the day, I had to do what’s best for me," Dickerson said. "I love Scott Frost, I love the coaching staff. I know they’re going to do wonderful there. Same with Koby (Bretz, a Nebraska defensive back signee from Westside). I can’t wait to see them do big things there, but I have to do what’s best for me."

Dickerson said he made his decision in the past two weeks, but didn't tell Bretz until Tuesday.

"That’s my best friend. My No. 1, Day 1," Dickerson said. "I can always rely on him, he can always rely on me. No matter where I go, no matter where he goes, I’ll always support him no matter what. He’s going to support me no matter what."

Dickerson made it clear that he thinks his style of play fits well in the Pac-12 and he's excited to play against teams that like to throw the ball a lot. He projects as a cornerback at Oregon and said he's built up a good relationship with assistant coach Ron Chance, who was at Minnesota when the Gophers first started recruiting him.

"Coach Chance is just a good guy," he said. "I can talk to him whenever I want to, and so if I have something bad or I’m having a bad day, I can rely on going to him."