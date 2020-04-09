Another walk-on kicker joins wide-open Husker specialists group

What might Nebraska's kicking operation look like come September? The only sure answer is that it will be considerably different from last year.
The Huskers added another walk-on to the mix Thursday when Ryan Novosel (Winnetka, Illinois) announced his verbal pledge to NU via Twitter.
Novosel comes from New Trier High School in the Chicago suburbs where, according to his Hudl profile, he made all 16 of his point-after-touchdown tries and all five of his field goal attempts as a senior.
Committed! #GBR 🔴⚪️🌽 pic.twitter.com/wZOSlOwlNR— Ryan Novosel (@RyanNovo17) April 9, 2020
Novosel is the fourth known walk-on specialist to join the Huskers this offseason, joining Iowa Western Community College midyear enrollee Chase Contrerez and high schoolers Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma) and Sami Khawja (Bradenton, Florida).
Last year, Nebraska had six place-kickers combine to hit just 12 of 20 field goal attempts. The lone scholarship player, Barret Pickering, retired from football after the season. Walk-on Matt Waldoch, who made all four of his field goals late in the year, opted to return to the club soccer team rather than come back for another year of football. Fellow walk-on Dylan Jorgensen also transferred. The only holdovers are walk-on Gabe Heins, who did not attempt a kick in 2019, and walk-on Lane McCallum, who converted from defensive back last fall and is listed this spring as an outside linebacker.
At punter, NU has walk-ons William Przystup, a sophomore who was the back-up to graduated senior Isaac Armstrong, and redshirt freshman Grant Detlefsen.
