Another walk-on kicker joins wide-open Husker specialists group

What might Nebraska's kicking operation look like come September? The only sure answer is that it will be considerably different from last year.

The Huskers added another walk-on to the mix Thursday when Ryan Novosel (Winnetka, Illinois) announced his verbal pledge to NU via Twitter.

Novosel comes from New Trier High School in the Chicago suburbs where, according to his Hudl profile, he made all 16 of his point-after-touchdown tries and all five of his field goal attempts as a senior.

Novosel is the fourth known walk-on specialist to join the Huskers this offseason, joining Iowa Western Community College midyear enrollee Chase Contrerez and high schoolers Tyler Crawford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma) and Sami Khawja (Bradenton, Florida).