An intriguing trio — led by an in-stater — highlights a common trait in Nebraska's 2022 class

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander last week on National Signing Day had strong praise for in-state 2022 signee Gage Stenger.
Not only did he call the Millard South standout maybe the best player in the state this fall, but recounted what impressed him in recruiting Stenger and seeing him play this fall.
“You watch that guy’s film and he’s playing safety, he’s playing kind of box safety/linebacker, he’s making plays, he’s tackling the football,” Chinander said. “Then at quarterback, he’s throwing the ball, he’s running the ball. But to me, I think we all knew he was a really good football player, but when I went to watch him live in the playoff game, he was hurt. But the leadership that he showed on the sideline, he knew I was there. He said hi to me, but other than that, he was locked in, he was coaching guys, he was encouraging guys, he was staying ready on the sideline.
“I just think that guy’s a winner. I really don’t care where he plays, I just want him to play for us.”
Stenger (6-foot-2 and 200 pounds) is listed as an athlete to begin his NU career, but he’s likely ticketed for the defensive side of the ball. If the Huskers don’t find a transfer quarterback — or even if they do — he could at least get a look under center, too.
Either way, he’s got the potential to play more than one position over the course of his Husker career. Stenger could end up a safety, at any of NU’s linebacker spots or in the kind of hybrid role that JoJo Domann occupied the past two years.
Stenger’s not the only versatile player in the class. A lot of standout high school players play both ways — Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget, wide receiver Decoldest Crawford and defensive back Jalil Martin among them in NU’s 2022 class alone — but the Huskers have a trio this year that are in particularly unique transitions.
Stenger is one. Three-star Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco) was listed by both recruiting sites as a tight end, but NU likes him as a defensive lineman. Where will he end up? And will defensive line coach Tony Tuioti’s departure for Oregon have any major impact? Only time will tell.
“He’s got the size, the length, you watch his film and he’s playing tight end, he’s running downfield and catching the football. He’s making plays on defense,” Chinander said. “He’s a guy that, obviously, I want to keep on defense. We all know who the head coach is, so he gets to take a few guys once in a while if he wants one. But I think that guy would excel at potentially tight end, potentially D-end, could grow into a defensive tackle, could grow into an offensive lineman, you never know. He’s a big old frame, he’s a great kid, comes from a great family. We recruited his older brother, Boss.
“This was another guy where you can’t go wrong with this guy.”
Some schools recruited Justin Evans-Jenkins (Irvington, New Jersey) as a defensive lineman and he put up ridiculous numbers as a squatty defensive tackle this past year. In fact, Evans-Jenkins earned accolades mostly on defense after posting 84 tackles (20.5 for loss) and 14.5 sacks as a senior.
At Nebraska, he’ll begin as an undersized interior offensive lineman at 6-2 and 280.
“Justin is a kid that, I just love his demeanor, I love the way he plays, I love the aggressiveness he plays with,” Frost said. “Big, thick kid and I just believe in who he is as a player. We’re anxious to get him in and get working with him. It really came down to offering him late because we wanted to make sure that whoever the offensive line coach was was on board with (his size) and we brought him in on the last weekend and made him a Husker.”
Sometimes high school standouts change positions when they get to college. Alante Brown and Cam Taylor-Britt each played quarterback in high school and then moved to receiver and defensive back, respectively, at Nebraska. Changing positions wholesale once you're in college isn’t particularly common, but it does happen from time to time. Cam Jurgens successfully moved from tight end to center early in his career and others, like Domann, Javin Wright and Nick Henrich, have made more subtle — but still challenging — changes either between linebacker positions or between the secondary and linebacker levels. Changing sides of the ball is less common, but both Brant Banks and Ethan Piper began their Nebraska careers as defensive linemen.
Perhaps Stenger, Tagaloa and Evans-Jenkins will fit in great at their first positions at NU and never change and the same will be true of Appleget, Martin, Malcolm Hartzog and tight end Chase Androff, who assistant coach Sean Beckton said he sees as a tight end all the way and not a future offensive tackle. But this group perhaps more than others in the past has the chance for some shuffling down the line as development begins and needs crop up.
“Right now we recruit them where we recruit them and the position you see on the paper is where they’re going to start,” Chinander said. “And then as we get through there, if we think that, ‘man, this guy has done a really good job’ and there’s a hole in the team somewhere else, we can potentially move that guy there and the chance of getting more playing time and contributing more early.
“But usually that’s going to take — unless there’s a rash of injuries — that’s going to take through camp or spring ball if they come early.”
