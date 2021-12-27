An intriguing trio — led by an in-stater — highlights a common trait in Nebraska's 2022 class

“This was another guy where you can’t go wrong with this guy.”

Some schools recruited Justin Evans-Jenkins (Irvington, New Jersey) as a defensive lineman and he put up ridiculous numbers as a squatty defensive tackle this past year. In fact, Evans-Jenkins earned accolades mostly on defense after posting 84 tackles (20.5 for loss) and 14.5 sacks as a senior.

At Nebraska, he’ll begin as an undersized interior offensive lineman at 6-2 and 280.

“Justin is a kid that, I just love his demeanor, I love the way he plays, I love the aggressiveness he plays with,” Frost said. “Big, thick kid and I just believe in who he is as a player. We’re anxious to get him in and get working with him. It really came down to offering him late because we wanted to make sure that whoever the offensive line coach was was on board with (his size) and we brought him in on the last weekend and made him a Husker.”