An 'excited anxiety' for Nebraska as five-star QB, key portal target highlight recruiting weekend

What is it like to put on a major recruiting weekend like the one Nebraska is about to host around its Red-White Spring Game?

Well, it’s not exactly a walk in the park.

“I’ve got a lot of anxiety about this weekend. There’s a lot going on. It’s excited anxiety,” NU’s new senior director of player personnel and recruiting Vince Guinta said with a smile earlier this week.

The Huskers are slated to have more than 100 players on campus this weekend, ranging from most or all of its remaining, summer-arriving 2022 signees — think players like wide receivers Janiran Bonner and Decoldest Crawford, in-state athlete Gage Stenger, transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode and the rest — to a key transfer portal official visit for TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis to the No. 1 player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports and On3 in five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola to in-state kids, regional recruits and more.

"Any chance we get to get recruits on campus is a win for us," head coach Scott Frost said Monday. "I think we're scheduled to have quite a few good ones here Saturday, so we're looking forward to it.

"It turns into almost like a fall gameday. ... We love our fans and the enthusiasm around Husker football and we want recruits to get to see that as many times as possible."

A weekend like this, then, is not one-size-fits-all.

“You’ve got different things going on,” said Guinta, who, like coaches, cannot comment on any specific recruit until a National Letter of Intent is signed. “You’ve got an official visit going on, that’s a 48-hour process in conjunction with signees that are coming back, guys that are going to be on our team. A high percentage of our regional recruits that are going to be here have already been here. Then you’re going to have some out-of-state kids that it’s going to be their first time.

“So you just want to make sure that as you build your schedule, you build it so that you’re staffed right so that you’re able to take care of the needs of people that maybe need to see a little bit more and that you build your schedule so that the coaches can there to accommodate all the things that might come up.”

While Mathis and Raiola are the clear headliners, the Huskers are also hosting many other recruits this weekend, including Class of 2023 verbal commits in quarterback William Watson (Springfield, Mass.); offensive linemen Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) and Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast); and dozens of prospects that hold offers already.

Here’s a look at some of the key uncommitted players expected to be on campus, based on social media confirmations and Journal Star interviews and sources.

The uncommitted, in-state guys: A well-known 2023 duo at this point for the Huskers, but a key one nonetheless in Elkhorn South edge Maverick Noonan and Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman. Noonan is a legacy and has a bunch of good options including Stanford, while Coleman has become one of the top prospects in the Midwest and in recent weeks alone has picked up offers from Georgia, Oregon and Iowa, among others. He’s not an in-state prospect anymore, but former Lincoln Southeast edge Teitum Tuioti, now at Sheldon High in Eugene, Oregon, is also slated to be back on campus.

A young but promising in-state duo to watch, Class of 2025 prospects DL Tyson Terry (Omaha North) and LB Christian Jones (Omaha Westside) are set to also be on campus again.

The Cedar Grove group: The Huskers are hosting several players from Cedar Grove High in Georgia, where Bonner played in high school and will graduate this spring. It includes four-star defensive back Kayin Lee, wide receiver Barry Jackson Jr. and edge Adonijah Green, a Louisville commit.

Nebraska is also set to host a highly recruited duo from Langston Hughes High in Fairburn, Georgia, in four-star tackle Bo Hughley (6-7, 290), a Georgia commit, and three-star defensive lineman Joshua Horton (6-5, 290), who has a host of SEC offers himself.

The Chicago group: A group that visited with now-signee Jalil Martin last summer is returning, including wide receiver Malik Elzy (Simeon Academy), defensive back Khalil Tate (Kenwood Academy) and 2024 four-star I’Marion Stewart (Bolingbrook). Also from the Chicago area: 2023 linebacker K’Vion Thunderbird (Kenwood) and defensive back Dash Dorsey (Wheaton) and 2024 edge Marquise Lightfoot (Kenwood), among others.

Others expected 2023 unofficial visitors

LB Raul Aguirre (Fayetteville, Ga.): One of the most highly recruited players expected on campus this weekend, the consensus four-star prospect has recently been to Ohio State and has offers from a host of top schools nationally.

DL David Borchers (Eldridge, Iowa): An interior defensive line recruit, Borchers has been on campus already this spring and told the Journal Star that Nebraska is recruiting him harder than anybody else.

DB Christian Ford (McKinney, Texas): A rising prospect from Texas who has offers from several Pac-12 schools, Ford is from a state where the Huskers are trying to re-solidify their presence.

DL Edric Hill (Kansas City): Hill has an impressive offer list that includes LSU, USC and Oregon and many others.

DB Watts McBride (Cedar Rapids, Iowa): A multiple-time visitor who first picked up an offer last summer, McBride is becoming a popular name in Big Ten country.

WR Joshua Manning (Lee’s Summit, Mo.): Manning is a key receiver target for the Huskers and has already been to campus earlier this spring. One of several prospects Nebraska would love to land from the Kansas City area in 2023. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch is working the talent-rich city for NU.

DB Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary, Fla.): Already a longtime target for Travis Fisher and company, Marshall has an impressive set of offers.

ATH Zach Ortwerth (Kansas City): NU was the first to offer Ortwerth. Since then, he’s picked up several others including Big Ten schools like Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Illinois and Indiana. He could play either side of the ball in college, either tight end or edge rusher.

Edge Caleb Otlewski (Melissa, Texas): An edge prospect from Texas, Otlewski has a growing set of offers and will see NU for the first time.

LB Phil Picciotti (Perkasie, Penn.): Picciotti is a four-star according to Rivals and has racked up a bunch of offers, including in-state Penn State.

DB Phillip Roche (Merrillville, Ind.): The three-star defensive back started to see his recruitment really pick up this winter with offers from NU, Purdue, Boston College and others.

RB Sergio Snider (Arlington, Texas): NU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite has deep ties in Texas, and the Martin High standout appears to be one of his targets. The back has a big set of offers including Baylor, Texas Tech, Washington and several others.

Edge Trey Wilson (Garland, Tex.) At 6-3 and 230, Wilson projects as an edge in college and will be seeing NU for the first time this weekend.

Class of 2024 unofficial visitors

RB Titus Cram (Bondurant, Iowa): Cram’s already been to campus previously and now is returning for the spring game. The young back already has offers from Iowa and Iowa State along with NU and Kansas State.

DB Curley Reed (Lake Charles, La.): A four-star defensive back, Reed is already a sought-after player who wide receivers coach and New Orleans native Mickey Joseph offered not long after he got to NU this winter.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

