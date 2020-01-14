An early look at the Huskers' upcoming recruiting weekend, which features 2020 and 2021 visitors

College football season is officially in the rear-view mirror after Monday’s national title game, and the second National Signing Day — now second fiddle to the more popular December date — is only three weeks away.

By the weekend, Nebraska will be hosting an official visitor and several 2021 prospects for a junior day, then the coaching staff will hit the road to recruit during a two-week contact period.

With only two spots remaining in the 2020 class — the Cornhuskers signed 23 in December and can use those final spots on either recruits or transfers over the remainder of the offseason — this month's recruiting will be split between the current class and making the rounds to schools that have 2021 prospects and beyond.

NU has one known 2020 official visitor set to come to campus this weekend, wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine of Spanish Fort, Alabama. Abrams-Draine played quarterback for most of his senior season out of necessity and put up big numbers, helping guide Spanish Fort deep into the postseason despite being new to the position.

He posted impressive figures, rushing for 1,745 yards and throwing for 723, compiling 26 total offensive touchdowns and adding a pair of interception return scores.