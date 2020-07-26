Already a national recruit, 2022 in-state OL Deshawn Woods is building a relationship with Austin, Huskers

The young lineman said he keeps in touch with Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who coordinates NU’s in-state recruiting, and was on FaceTime with coach Scott Frost on Friday. He’s also already formed a good relationship with Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin.

“He’s played in the program and he’s been at a higher level (in the NFL),” Woods said, “But to know that a coach goes back to where he’s started and he’s been there for a little bit to know how everything is going down, I think that’s great. I would want that at any school.

“They’re actually changing the culture. They’re looking for offensive linemen every single day.”

Currently, 247Sports has Woods ranked the No. 125 player overall in the 2022 class nationally, the No. 3 guard prospect and the top in-state player. A fellow in-state four-star 2022 prospect, Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley, was also in attendance Saturday briefly but didn’t work out.