Already a national recruit, 2022 in-state OL Deshawn Woods is building a relationship with Austin, Huskers

OMAHA — Sometimes Deshawn Woods doesn’t have time to talk to college coaches as often as they’d like.
The four-star Class of 2022 offensive lineman works during the summer and also has spent considerable time in the gym and, as an underclassmen, coaches can’t call him directly yet. He can call them and they can call his coaches and say they want to talk to him, but Woods sometimes doesn’t get back right away.
Such is life when you have a dozen scholarship offers and are considered a consensus four-star prospect before your junior year of high school begins.
“(The) coaches know I’ll call them once a week, maybe twice,” Woods said. “I’ll call any of the schools whenever I need to, and they just want to hear you and talk to you every week. But coaches know I can’t always do that.”
The Omaha Central lineman spent Saturday standing out among dozens of linemen at Warren Academy’s Top Prospects Showcase at the Omaha Sport Complex. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Woods is long and lean and has significant room to grow into a big frame — as you’d expect from a high school junior — meaning it’s easy to see him at well north of 300 pounds in college.
And a lot of colleges are hoping to get Woods into their program. He has offers already from Nebraska, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Iowa and a slew of other schools.
The young lineman said he keeps in touch with Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, who coordinates NU’s in-state recruiting, and was on FaceTime with coach Scott Frost on Friday. He’s also already formed a good relationship with Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin.
“He’s played in the program and he’s been at a higher level (in the NFL),” Woods said, “But to know that a coach goes back to where he’s started and he’s been there for a little bit to know how everything is going down, I think that’s great. I would want that at any school.
“They’re actually changing the culture. They’re looking for offensive linemen every single day.”
Currently, 247Sports has Woods ranked the No. 125 player overall in the 2022 class nationally, the No. 3 guard prospect and the top in-state player. A fellow in-state four-star 2022 prospect, Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley, was also in attendance Saturday briefly but didn’t work out.
“I don’t really look at rankings a lot because they can change every day,” Woods said. “I always think that there are kids that are out there that haven’t had a chance to play until their senior year for their squad. They’re juniors or seniors before they can get out there and be an all-star. So I don’t look at the rankings a lot. It helps you get known, but I always think in the back of my head where there’s always that one kid that never had a chance to get known.”
Woods says he’s in touch regularly with every school that’s offered him so far and that he’d ideally like to make his college decision before his senior football season begins a year from now.
