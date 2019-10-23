Nebraska's 2020 class has been growing steadily, but Wednesday evening suffered attrition for the first time.
Inside linebacker Rodney Groce (Pleasant Grove, Alabama) announced via Twitter that he was decommitting from NU.
NO INTERVIEWS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZbSZhe9v26— RODNEYGROCE • 5️⃣ (@rodneygroce_) October 23, 2019
Groce originally gave his verbal, nonbinding pledge to the Huskers just 19 days ago, shortly after he took his official visit for the game against Ohio State on Sept. 28.
Recruiting services believe that Mississippi State is the likely leader for Groce's services going forward.
It's a tough blow for NU, which needs as many quality linebacker prospects as it can find. Groce is listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, and is having a quality senior season for Pleasant Grove High.
The Huskers have no inside linebackers in the class currently, and only Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) projects as an outside linebacker.
Nebraska has had several inside linebacker prospects visit so far in the 2020 cycle, but some, like Caleb McCullough (Arizona State), Cody Simon (Ohio State) and Malik Reed (Wisconsin) have pledged elsewhere, and Jackson Bratton was committed to Alabama when he visited and reaffirmed his intentions recently.
Chief among the linebacker prospects who have visited and are still available are outside linebackers Regen Terry (Florence, Arizona), Tuli Tuipulotu (Lawndale, California) and Kaden Johnson (St. Paul, Minnesota); and inside linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother (Atlanta).
Bryant-Strother tweeted a photo on Wednesday evening of himself FaceTiming with the entire Nebraska coaching staff.
It's all love around here...❤️— ③ (@ChoeBryant) October 23, 2019
Choppin it up with the whole staff on FaceTime 🤯#GBR🔴🌽 pic.twitter.com/SW0ekuYEfM
NU's 2020 class now stands at 13 members.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|***
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|***
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****