Nebraska's 2020 class has been growing steadily, but Wednesday evening suffered attrition for the first time. 

Inside linebacker Rodney Groce (Pleasant Grove, Alabama) announced via Twitter that he was decommitting from NU. 

Groce originally gave his verbal, nonbinding pledge to the Huskers just 19 days ago, shortly after he took his official visit for the game against Ohio State on Sept. 28. 

Recruiting services believe that Mississippi State is the likely leader for Groce's services going forward. 

It's a tough blow for NU, which needs as many quality linebacker prospects as it can find. Groce is listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, and is having a quality senior season for Pleasant Grove High. 

The Huskers have no inside linebackers in the class currently, and only Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) projects as an outside linebacker. 

Nebraska has had several inside linebacker prospects visit so far in the 2020 cycle, but some, like Caleb McCullough (Arizona State), Cody Simon (Ohio State) and Malik Reed (Wisconsin) have pledged elsewhere, and Jackson Bratton was committed to Alabama when he visited and reaffirmed his intentions recently. 

Chief among the linebacker prospects who have visited and are still available are outside linebackers Regen Terry (Florence, Arizona), Tuli Tuipulotu (Lawndale, California) and Kaden Johnson (St. Paul, Minnesota); and inside linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother (Atlanta). 

Bryant-Strother tweeted a photo on Wednesday evening of himself FaceTiming with the entire Nebraska coaching staff. 

NU's 2020 class now stands at 13 members. 

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Marquis Black DL 6-4 280 McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ***
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ***
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****

