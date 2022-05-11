Ainsworth standout Carter Nelson picks up scholarship offer from Frost, Huskers

Carter Nelson is having a special spring.
The Ainsworth sophomore jumped to a school record in the high jump in April and a day later received a football scholarship offer from Iowa State.
Nelson's spring just got a little more special.
The multi-sport standout announced Wednesday that he has an offer from Scott Frost and the Huskers. He also picked on offer from Kansas on Wednesday.
He's just a sophomore, but Nelson has quickly emerged as one of the top athletes in the state. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Nelson projects as a tight end or wide receiver in college.
Last fall, Nelson caught 28 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns and made 34 tackles playing eight-man football. He also played some quarterback.
On the hardwood, Nelson averaged 12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 blocks per contest.
He's also a standout on the track. Nelson won a high jump state title last year, and he went 7 feet earlier this spring, which is the top leap in the state. He became the first sophomore in state history to reach 7 feet in the event.
Nelson also has competed in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, shot put, discus and pole vault.
