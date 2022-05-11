 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Ainsworth standout Carter Nelson picks up scholarship offer from Frost, Huskers

  • Updated
  • 0

Carter Nelson is having a special spring.

The Ainsworth sophomore jumped to a school record in the high jump in April and a day later received a football scholarship offer from Iowa State.

Nelson's spring just got a little more special.

The multi-sport standout announced Wednesday that he has an offer from Scott Frost and the Huskers. He also picked on offer from Kansas on Wednesday.

He's just a sophomore, but Nelson has quickly emerged as one of the top athletes in the state. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Nelson projects as a tight end or wide receiver in college.

Last fall, Nelson caught 28 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns and made 34 tackles playing eight-man football. He also played some quarterback.

On the hardwood, Nelson averaged 12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 blocks per contest.

He's also a standout on the track. Nelson won a high jump state title last year, and he went 7 feet earlier this spring, which is the top leap in the state. He became the first sophomore in state history to reach 7 feet in the event.

People are also reading…

Nelson also has competed in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, shot put, discus and pole vault.

Check back later for updates to this story

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News