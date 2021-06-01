 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After strong workout in front of Husker staff, LSE standout Jake Appleget earns offer from NU
0 comments
topical top story

After strong workout in front of Husker staff, LSE standout Jake Appleget earns offer from NU

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.10

Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget (right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Derek Branch in the first quarter against Grand Island on Sept. 10, 2020, at Seacrest Field. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Jake Appleget has been waiting for more than a year to show college football coaches what he can do in person.

He made quite an impression on literally the first day he was allowed to.

The Lincoln Southeast standout and first-team Super-State selection by the Journal Star in 2020 performed well enough in a private workout in front of Nebraska coaches Tuesday — the first day of a quiet period after a 14½-month dead period caused by the coronavirus pandemic — that the Huskers offered him a scholarship on the spot.

“I’m not real surprised,” Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula said Tuesday. “I just know Jake, I know he’s going to be a guy that’s going to test extremely well. He’s a great player, high character, very strong academics. He checks a lot of boxes. I’m just really happy for him and his family to get another offer.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder compiled 67 tackles and three interceptions on defense in 2020 for the Knights. He also caught 17 passes for 280 yards and five scores. In college, he's primarily viewed as linebacker — one that could end up either in the middle of the field or on the edge — but he could also end up at tight end.

The Nebraska coaching staff has been telling Appleget for months that they like his film and that they’re excited about his future, but that they also wanted to see him in person. That became possible for the first time on Tuesday thanks to an NCAA rule adjustment that allows unofficial visitors to campuses to work out for up to an hour in front of coaches. Appleget was the first of many to go through the workout in Lincoln, and he came away with an offer.

It’s his first from a Power Five school, though he’s got other offers from places like Northern Illinois and several FCS teams.

“For the 2022 kids, it’s certainly been pretty rough circumstances for them just in terms of the contact that they haven’t been able to have throughout the spring, so I’m just really excited for him and all of those 2022 kids to have the opportunity to show what they can do,” Gottlua said. “Jake, I knew he was going to do extremely well when he got the opportunity to work out and go through the testing for schools.”

Check back later for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fan banned for rushing court at Capitol One Arena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News