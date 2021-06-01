After strong workout in front of Husker staff, LSE standout Jake Appleget earns offer from NU

Jake Appleget has been waiting for more than a year to show college football coaches what he can do in person.

He made quite an impression on literally the first day he was allowed to.

The Lincoln Southeast standout and first-team Super-State selection by the Journal Star in 2020 performed well enough in a private workout in front of Nebraska coaches Tuesday — the first day of a quiet period after a 14½-month dead period caused by the coronavirus pandemic — that the Huskers offered him a scholarship on the spot.

“I’m not real surprised,” Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula said Tuesday. “I just know Jake, I know he’s going to be a guy that’s going to test extremely well. He’s a great player, high character, very strong academics. He checks a lot of boxes. I’m just really happy for him and his family to get another offer.”

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder compiled 67 tackles and three interceptions on defense in 2020 for the Knights. He also caught 17 passes for 280 yards and five scores. In college, he's primarily viewed as linebacker — one that could end up either in the middle of the field or on the edge — but he could also end up at tight end.