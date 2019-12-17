After a long talk with Frost, Johnson-Brock's Ty Hahn couldn't pass up opportunity to walk on at Nebraska

“Ultimately Frost called me (on Sunday night) and we just talked about things and I committed to him.”

This was not an easy call for Hahn, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who could have been a scholarship player at a lot of schools, including the one in Laramie, where Nebraska native Craig Bohl is the head coach.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Having a guy that knows where I come from and knows who I am and knows my family, it’s hard to turn that down. It truly was,” Hahn said. “As I look back on it, I’m just really thankful for all the schools that contacted me and offered me and showed interest in me and gave me a chance. A lot of kids don’t get this opportunity and I’m truly thankful for every opportunity I’ve gotten.”

In the end, the opportunity to play in Lincoln was too much to pass up. He’ll sign this week, then turn his attention to basketball this winter and track in the spring before arriving on campus in late May.

Hahn’s developed a close relationship with Walters. Not only that, but at NU he’ll be in the same class with a large number of in-state walk-ons whom he’s become friends with over the years.