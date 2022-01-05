A transfer QB visits town; Nebraska offers 2022 RB, TCU commit Ajay Allen

A key figure in Nebraska’s search for a transfer quarterback visited Lincoln on Wednesday.
Former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson was in town with his dad, Charles, sources indicated to the Journal Star, further connecting the signal-caller and the Huskers as a potential match. Because the NCAA is currently in a recruiting dead period, Thompson would not have been able to visit with coaches or be in the facility.
However, it is not uncommon for players who are considering a school to visit the campus on their own. Many did it during the year-plus dead period that the NCAA put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 2021 transfers like running back Markese Stepp.
Thompson (6-foot-1 and 200 pounds) threw for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Longhorns in 2021. He completed 63.2% of his passes, added 157 rushing yards and four touchdowns and appeared in every game of UT's 5-7 campaign. Thompson took over the starting duties from Hudson Card in September and was the primary starter going forward.
NU has searched extensively for a veteran quarterback since the season ended — offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said on Dec. 15 that he’s "had a ton of calls. Been doing it a long time. We'll just see what fits. We're talking to people. We're working at it."
One younger quarterback, Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, is taking an official visit to Nebraska next weekend when the dead period ends. Purdy has four years of eligibility remaining and could potentially be part of the plan if the Huskers decide to take two transfers, ideally a veteran and a young player, to add to the group that currently features sophomore Logan Smothers, redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman Richard Torres.
It is not exactly clear how many veteran quarterbacks Nebraska still has in its view at this point. Resolution is likely — although not a certainty — in the next two weeks. NU begins its winter conditioning program next week and the UNL spring semester commences Jan. 18. The last day to enroll for classes is Jan. 25.
Huskers offer 2022 RB: Nebraska landed a high school running back on National Signing Day last month and does not appear to be done recruiting in the 2022 cycle.
The Huskers on Wednesday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to 2022 back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana), who verbally committed to TCU back in August but did not sign a national letter of intent during the early signing period.
He put up huge numbers at Neville High as a senior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Allen (5-foot-11 and 190 pounds) is an interesting offer at this juncture for Nebraska for a couple of reasons. One is that the Huskers could also look to the transfer portal for help in the backfield, but with one freshman already in the boat in Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) and five returning scholarship players on the roster, there probably isn't room for NU to take more than one more player unless the staff knows further attrition is coming.
The other reason, of course, is because Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in the process of hiring a running backs coach. Among the potential candidates: former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. The Horned Frogs administration fired legendary head coach Gary Patterson in the middle of the season and has since hired Sonny Dykes. Dykes in turn hired Ra’Shaad Samples as his running backs coach, meaning Applewhite is a free-agent coach.
TCU RB commit Ajay Allen had a huge game on Friday, rushing for 360 yards and 4 TD. He’s averaging over 200 yards, 3 TD per game and 12.1 ypc so far as a senior pic.twitter.com/bEYPFuplvV— Charles Power (@CharlesPower) September 29, 2021
There is more than that potential connection from Nebraska's end, too, as it pertains to Allen. NU's offered a slew of Louisiana kids since Mickey Joseph joined the staff as the Huskers' wide receivers coach, and the Huskers are also poised to elevate former LSU assistant coach Bill Busch to a full-time role, as well.
Nebraska is hoping to get another Louisiana native, four-star running back Tre'Vonte Citizen (Lake Charles) on a visit this month, too, but he's being courted by a host of SEC schools and it would seem a long shot that the Huskers would actually come away with his signature.
The Huskers signed 13 high school players during the early signing period and also have commitments from six scholarship transfers.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.