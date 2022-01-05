A transfer QB visits town; Nebraska offers 2022 RB, TCU commit Ajay Allen

Allen (5-foot-11 and 190 pounds) is an interesting offer at this juncture for Nebraska for a couple of reasons. One is that the Huskers could also look to the transfer portal for help in the backfield, but with one freshman already in the boat in Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) and five returning scholarship players on the roster, there probably isn't room for NU to take more than one more player unless the staff knows further attrition is coming.

The other reason, of course, is because Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in the process of hiring a running backs coach. Among the potential candidates: former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. The Horned Frogs administration fired legendary head coach Gary Patterson in the middle of the season and has since hired Sonny Dykes. Dykes in turn hired Ra’Shaad Samples as his running backs coach, meaning Applewhite is a free-agent coach.

There is more than that potential connection from Nebraska's end, too, as it pertains to Allen. NU's offered a slew of Louisiana kids since Mickey Joseph joined the staff as the Huskers' wide receivers coach, and the Huskers are also poised to elevate former LSU assistant coach Bill Busch to a full-time role, as well.