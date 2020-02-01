'A totally different world': Quiet NSD ahead for Huskers, many others as 2021s like TE Fidone take center stage

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — As Thomas Fidone broke into the open court off a steal on Friday night at Lewis Central High, the crowd noise swelled the way it does when everybody knows what comes next.
Fidone, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward in basketball and a four-star, nationally coveted class of 2021 tight end in football, took off, cocked the ball back behind his head and went for the two-handed hammer dunk.
The ball spiked off the back rim, halfway to the rafters, an opportunity missed only in the sense that Central didn’t get a bucket off a turnover. The rest of it — the athleticism, the power, the whole package, that all came through loud and clear.
Lewis Central coach Dan Miller was not happy on the bench. In the top row of the bleachers in the gym, though, new Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick chuckled. In the second row on the other side, Fidone’s dad, TJ, wanted the conversion but sort of shrugged and said, “Still pretty impressive.”
Odd as it may seem, this school and this scene — Lubick and Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton watching a junior recruit, having followed Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and LSU assistant Bill Busch already in the school that day and dozens of high-end programs through the doors at Lewis Central over the past three weeks — is what January in college football recruiting has largely become. Just days before the first Wednesday in February, once the lone National Signing Day and among the busiest days of the college football calendar, the focus is overwhelmingly on recruiting 2021 prospects like Fidone and even 2022s and beyond rather than 2020s.
“It’s been crazy,” said Lewis Central football coach Justin Kammrad after the game, as Fidone, who has 20-plus offers from all manner of college football royalty, chatted with family while donning a backward Husker baseball cap with "402" emblazoned on the side. “It’s been the who’s who of college football right now (visiting here), and I’m kind of glad the calendar is turning to February. … It’ll be a little bit smoother for the next month.
“It’s good for (colleges), and it allows them to get ahead on recruiting and things like that. It’s not easy but it’s obviously for a good cause and it helps to shed light on our other players as well.”
Over the final week of the January contact period alone, schools including Nebraska, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State and others have all been through the Omaha Metro area, and almost all of them have sent coaches to check on 2021 prospects and beyond at area schools, rather than players in the running to sign their National Letters of Intent next week.
At Lewis Central, the emphasis is squarely on Fidone, who last month was named the MVP of the All-American Bowl underclassman scouting combine, instead of 2020 defensive lineman Logan Jones, who actually played in the All-American Bowl itself and shares a starting frontcourt spot with Fidone on the basketball court, but is already signed, sealed and delivered to Iowa.
As the early signing period in football has taken root — December 2017 was the first time players were allowed to sign before February — this has become more and more the case, and the numbers speak for themselves. The Huskers, for example, hosted north of 20 offered 2021 prospects in recent weeks for junior day events and have had exactly one 2020 official visitor to Lincoln. They signed 23 players for 25 spots in December and could take one or even both remaining openings further into the offseason to explore transfer options.
They spent the lion’s share of the January contact period visiting schools with younger recruits that either already have scholarship offers or to ones where offers were extended. It’s a big change that most coaches at both the high school and college level agree is a good one, but it’s change nonetheless.
“In the past, the total focus would have been on the 2020 guys, the seniors,” Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman said. “Securing, making sure they’re not wavering, or, 'Hey, if this guy decommits, you’re next on the board.’ The (FCS) schools, the Division II schools seeing who they’re going to scoop up.
“(This year) the only schools coming through to look at 2020s now are NAIA schools.”
One of the wrinkles is that, even though the 2021s are the primary focus of recruiting visits now, college coaches aren’t actually allowed to talk with those players in person until the spring, so they come to the school and talk with coaches, but can’t sit down with the player himself.
“It confuses the crap out of the kids,” said Huffman, who had to explain to one of his players that a visiting college wasn’t blowing him off by not stopping to talk with him. “That’s something they’ve got to switch up a little bit, because it’s a little awkward.”
The landscape changes fast, and sometimes rule changes follow. Either way, the reality is that this kind of widespread work on the road didn’t used to start for the next class until May’s evaluation period. Not anymore.
“It’s a totally different world,” Huffman said.
The shift to December
Numbers will vary a little bit from year to year, but the clear trend through the first three December signing periods is that teams and players both consider it the primary signing date.
According to 247Sports, 76.8% of the 2020 class signed in December. Of the players that verbally committed before the early date, 88.6% signed National Letters of Intent.
Those numbers are an overwhelming majority, especially considering that some of those who didn’t sign could have been impacted by a coaching change.
In the Big Ten, by the Journal Star’s count of 247Sports data, 94% of verbally committed prospects signed, all but 17 out of 304 across 14 schools. Every school except Illinois (12) signed at least 17 players, and the Illini only had 12 scholarship seniors on their 2019 roster.
Out of 47 Class of 2020 players that officially visited Nebraska before the December signing date, 45 signed NLIs at either NU or another school.
“I’m surprised, but I want to say I’m pleasantly surprised,” said NU athletic director Bill Moos in a recent radio interview, noting that he served on the committee that studied the implementation of an early signing date. “It was favored by a lot of institutions. We debated as to when that date should be, some people were talking the summer, some mid-season, there were all kinds of approaches to it.
"But I think as it turns out, it’s been very, very good.”
What’s left for 2020?
The 2020 work is nearly done for the Huskers, but not completely.
On Saturday morning, Frost and most — perhaps all — of the NU coaching staff hopped on the jet and traveling to Rigby, Idaho, where they will conduct a final in-home visit with three-star defensive end Tanoa Togiai. Togiai used his official visit to Lincoln back in December and the staff has recruited him hard since.
Rigby head coach Armando Gonzalez told the Journal Star he thinks the Huskers, Utah and Washington are probably Togiai’s leaders, and Kansas State — alma mater of Togiai’s father, Jerry — is still in the picture, too.
Utah and Washington used their visits earlier this week, so the Huskers will get the final crack, as they did last year in December with four-star defensive lineman Ty Robinson.
Togiai is really the only player on Nebraska’s radar screen, though, after the school’s lone January visitor, three-star receiver Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Idaho) verbally committed to Missouri on Friday afternoon.
That’s a departure even from last year, when Nebraska hosted seven official visitors and came away with a signature from four-star receiver De’Mariyon Houston.
The Huskers followed with three offseason transfer additions: Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, receiver Kanawai Noa and sit-out transfer tight end Travis Vokolek.
NU this fall will have either two spots or one to use on potential transfers, depending on if it lands a signature from Togiai.
He won’t be the last player Nebraska recruits hard up to the February signing date, but January pursuits like the Huskers are making for Togiai are becoming less and less common.
