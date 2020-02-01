'A totally different world': Quiet NSD ahead for Huskers, many others as 2021s like TE Fidone take center stage

As the early signing period in football has taken root — December 2017 was the first time players were allowed to sign before February — this has become more and more the case, and the numbers speak for themselves. The Huskers, for example, hosted north of 20 offered 2021 prospects in recent weeks for junior day events and have had exactly one 2020 official visitor to Lincoln. They signed 23 players for 25 spots in December and could take one or even both remaining openings further into the offseason to explore transfer options.

They spent the lion’s share of the January contact period visiting schools with younger recruits that either already have scholarship offers or to ones where offers were extended. It’s a big change that most coaches at both the high school and college level agree is a good one, but it’s change nonetheless.

“In the past, the total focus would have been on the 2020 guys, the seniors,” Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman said. “Securing, making sure they’re not wavering, or, 'Hey, if this guy decommits, you’re next on the board.’ The (FCS) schools, the Division II schools seeing who they’re going to scoop up.

“(This year) the only schools coming through to look at 2020s now are NAIA schools.”