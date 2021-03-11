A top Husker pass-rush recruit for 2022 talks relationship with NU, upcoming visit plans

Like a lot of college football recruits, Popeye Williams has had to take matters into his own hands during the NCAA’s year-long dead period and visit some campuses on his own.

The coveted Class of 2022 pass-rusher is starting with a couple of nearby schools, having seen Cincinnati last weekend and making the trek to Louisville this weekend. Those are easy enough, as each are within about a two-hour drive of his home in Westfield, Indiana.

On March 26, though, he and his parents are planning to stretch their legs a little bit and make a much longer trip to Lincoln to see Nebraska.

“I just want to look at the campus and just try to see if that’s the perfect fit for me,” Williams told the Journal Star this week. “I think I can just learn more about Nebraska football in general and the education and the campus.”

That’s the surest sign that the Huskers are squarely in the mix for Williams, who said he’s planning on releasing a top five in early April and hopes to make his college decision by the beginning of his senior football season at the end of the summer.

“That’s the latest I’m going to commit,” he said. “It’s either the first game of the season or before.”