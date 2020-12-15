A quiet trek to the December signing date is just fine for Huskers in odd recruiting year

A year ago, Nebraska's closing kick to the National Signing Day finish line was a nationwide barnstorming.
The Huskers landed nine players between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 plus Isaac Gifford, who eventually became a scholarship player, too.
In so many ways, 2020 couldn’t really be much more different.
Most of the players who sign national letters of intent on Wednesday for Nebraska will have already been in the boat for months. In fact, the only player to verbally commit to NU since the beginning of December is defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan). Everybody else has been committed since Halloween, and Nebraska’s added only three players since early September.
That number could tick up with a couple of potential decisions Wednesday, including four-star defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas), who could decide between Nebraska, USC and UCLA on Wednesday.
In many ways, though, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the timeline for many players around the country during this recruiting cycle. Players verbally committed earlier than ever and, without the ability to take official visits and without coaches on the road recruiting nonstop over the weeks leading up to signing day, there has been relatively less movement within classes down the stretch.
“We did a good job getting the majority of the people we want to get signed (verbally) committed and feel great about the group that we think we're going to sign on Wednesday,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Monday. “With all the other pieces we've added and the overall improvement of talent, this group has a chance to make us even better and make us special.”
That class skews more heavily toward prospects in the Midwest than Nebraska’s recent signing groups have.
In addition to five in-state players, the Huskers are set to sign three from Iowa and linebacker Randolph Kpai from South Dakota. That makes nearly half of the 19 high school players from Nebraska or a bordering state. The Huskers also have two Michigan natives and a pair of others — Georgia wide receiver Shawn Hardy and Utah offensive lineman Branson Yager — who have family connections to Omaha and Kansas, respectively.
“I think that's been important,” Frost said. “This class is potentially going to be a lot more regional than some other classes that we've had. We're further away from a lot of talent than a lot of schools. I think our average kid probably comes from about as far away as anywhere in the country.
“We're lucky that there's been some really good talent the last couple years in Nebraska and locally and in the region, and those kids need to be the heart and soul of what we're building.”
Nebraska has 19 verbally committed high school players plus graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic from Northern Iowa. Even if the Huskers add to their class on Wednesday, they will still have likely three or four spots remaining to use between the February signing date and the transfer market over the course of the offseason.
“We factor (space for transfers) in, but we're starting to get the feeling inside the locker room and on the field and within the team that we want, without dissenters and without guys not being 100% bought in and all-in,” Frost said. “So you have to be careful about who you bring in and add to that. It's getting close to where we want it to be. … We'll probably, like we always do, keep a couple spots in our back pocket and, if we find the right guy, we might think about it.”
A list of 2021 Husker football commits
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Marques Buford
|DB
|Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More)
|***
|Koby Bretz
|DB
|Omaha (Westside)
|***
|James Carnie
|TE
|Norris
|***
|Gabe Ervin
|RB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Thomas Fidone
|TE
|Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central)
|****
|Mikai Gbayor
|LB
|Irvington, New Jersey
|***
|Kamonte Grimes
|WR
|Naples, Fa. (Palmetto Ridge)
|***
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Kearney (Catholic)
|***
|Shawn Hardy II
|WR
|Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County)
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|ILB
|Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington)
|****
|Chris Kolarevic
|LB
|Traverse City, Mich. (Northern Iowa)
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Seth Malcom
|ILB
|Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills)
|***
|Latrell Neville
|WR
|Missouri City, Texas (Hightower)
|****
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Fla. (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|A.J. Rollins
|TE
|Creighton Prep
|***
|Jailen Weaver
|DE
|Antioch, Calif.
|***
|Malik Williams
|DB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
