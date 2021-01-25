A quiet, 'business-type of guy,' Avante Dickerson has Husker fans' attention with newly open recruitment

The Huskers have recruited Dickerson all along and are believed to still be in the picture along with Oregon. He only publicly backed off his commitment to Minnesota this weekend, but he clearly intended to keep his options open when he didn't sign a National Letter of Intent in December.

It is unclear if NU and Oregon are the only contenders or if others have entered the picture, too.

What is clear is that Dickerson is a terrific athlete, described by Froendt as simply “Special. Very special.” He received first-team Super-State honors from the Journal Star after accounting for 886 all-purpose yards, including 583 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns in helping lead Westside to a Class A state championship. Defensively, Dickerson had four interceptions and recovered two fumbles.

He’s a consensus four-star prospect, considered by the 247Sports Composite to be the No. 121 player nationally, the No. 8 cornerback and the top player in the state of Nebraska for 2021. Rivals considers him the No. 232 player nationally and second in the state behind NU offensive line signee and midyear enrollee Teddy Prochazka.

His excellent senior season came as no surprise to his head coach.