A post-signing day look at how the Huskers might use their final two scholarships on transfer market

National Signing Day has come and gone, and Nebraska finds itself right where it finished December.

That’s not a bad thing by any stretch, given the Huskers have just two remaining scholarships to use for the 2020 cycle. Head coach Scott Frost and company targeted only a couple of players in January, and when they went elsewhere, NU decided to pocket its two remaining spots.

Those are now currency to be used over the coming months, most likely on the transfer market.

What position or positions will Nebraska attempt to fortify? At the moment there aren’t any clear answers, but below are some possibilities.

Before that, though, a couple of reminders. First, need and opportunity don’t always align. Just as the Huskers showed themselves unwilling to sign just anybody in January, they will likely take the same approach going forward. Last year, nobody would have put tight end near the top of NU’s list of needs, yet the Huskers used their last spot on Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek. He sat out the year, and now he’s seen as perhaps one of the team’s most intriguing offensive players going into 2020.