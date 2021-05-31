A normal day turns 'surreal' for 2024 Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin thanks to offers from FSU, Huskers

"It doesn't surprise me at all because he is a gifted human, mentally, schematically and physically," Huffman told the Journal Star on Monday night.

Kaelin appeared in four games last year, all in backup duty, completing 9-of-18 passes for 59 yards.

Without extensive playing time, Kaelin put himself on the national radar screen by participating in and excelling at the Quarterback Collective event in Indianapolis. One of the coaches from that camp got in touch with him on Monday to tell him that FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham wanted to talk to him, which led to his first offer.

"It's definitely helped a lot, not only getting my name out there but just the connections and the people I've met," Kaelin said of attending the Quarterback Collective camp. "It's been really cool. That was the first one I've been to and it's cool because they integrate NFL coaches and some of the best private quarterback coaches in the country and then you've got dudes from all across the country that are top dogs and just really good players."

Kaelin is quickly turning himself into one of those top players on the recruiting scene for his class.