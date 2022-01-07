A major offseason domino falls as Nebraska lands commitment from Texas QB transfer Casey Thompson

This fall, Thompson put up good numbers overall and had three monster outings — 303 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in a 70-35 win against Texas Tech; 388 yards and five touchdowns in a wild 55-48 loss to Oklahoma; and 358 yards, six touchdowns and a pick and a rushing score in a 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas. He suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand on Oct. 9 against the Sooners and his numbers tailed off over the second half of the season as he played through pain and limited ability to grip the ball.

Frost last month reiterated that the top trait required to play quarterback at a high level is to process information quickly.

Whipple echoed much the same on Dec. 15, saying that his 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist at Pitt, Kenny Pickett, improved in that department over the course of his three years as a starter.