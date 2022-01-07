A major offseason domino falls as Nebraska lands commitment from Texas QB transfer Casey Thompson

A major offseason domino for Nebraska has finally fallen.
The Huskers landed a commitment from Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson on Friday. He announced the commitment via social media.
The move provides NU and new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple with a veteran signal-caller who will compete for — and likely be considered the favorite to win — the starting quarterback job in Lincoln for the 2022 season.
Thompson, an Oklahoma native, visited campus on his own with his father, Charles, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback, on Wednesday and ultimately chose the Huskers over a reported final group of OU, Auburn, Missouri and Indiana.
Not only will he now play for another of the Sooners' historic rivals in the Huskers, but he'll get a chance to potentially play against OU again, on Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium.
Thompson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder, was the primary starter for the Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian last fall. He took over the starting role from Hudson Card in Week 3 and appeared in every game for UT during its disappointing 5-7 campaign.
Thompson threw for 2,113 yards on 63.2% completions and finished with a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He is not the same kind of running threat as four-year NU starter Adrian Martinez, but he’s a solid athlete, has shown the ability to extend plays with his feet and added 157 rushing yards and four touchdowns over the course of the season.
For his UT career, Thompson appeared in 19 games and threw 30 touchdowns and nine picks.
Thompson, who technically has two years of eligibility remaining, immediately becomes by far the most experienced player in a room led by Whipple, who Frost hired from Pitt to run his offense and coach NU’s quarterbacks. That group also includes a pair of returning scholarship players in sophomore Logan Smothers and redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and incoming freshman Richard Torres.
The group could also still grow. Freshman Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy is expected to take an official visit to Nebraska next weekend and has a strong relationship with Whipple as well. Sources have indicated to the Journal Star that Nebraska is open to — and perhaps planning on — taking two quarterbacks from the portal. Purdy or any of NU’s other three young quarterbacks can’t be counted out for the job, but the general idea would be that Thompson provides a veteran presence and the other four can battle for the job in the future.
Thompson was a four-star recruit out of Newcastle High in the 2018 class, making him the same age as Martinez, and he accumulated 12,840 yards and 154 touchdowns during his prep career. He didn’t appear in a game in 2018 for the Longhorns and then backed up Sam Ehlinger in 2019 and 2020. That year, he stepped in for an injured Ehlinger in the Alamo Bowl in the second half and led UT to 38 points in a 55-23 victory over Colorado.
This fall, Thompson put up good numbers overall and had three monster outings — 303 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in a 70-35 win against Texas Tech; 388 yards and five touchdowns in a wild 55-48 loss to Oklahoma; and 358 yards, six touchdowns and a pick and a rushing score in a 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas. He suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand on Oct. 9 against the Sooners and his numbers tailed off over the second half of the season as he played through pain and limited ability to grip the ball.
Frost last month reiterated that the top trait required to play quarterback at a high level is to process information quickly.
Whipple echoed much the same on Dec. 15, saying that his 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist at Pitt, Kenny Pickett, improved in that department over the course of his three years as a starter.
“Guys that hold on to the ball, that ain’t getting it done,” Whipple said. “It’s third down, we put a lot of pressure on them to get it out, to process. Some guys are just natural. Nobody I’ve had in the time — (Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger) was just natural. Kenny got natural, but at first it wasn’t. You’ve got to know the play, then you’ve got to see it in a bunch of different looks and then you’ve got to experience it and experience it not just in the spring game but in games. But yeah, hanging onto the ball doesn’t do anybody any good.
“That’s coaching, I think, and training and that part.”
Now Nebraska’s quarterbacks have a little less than eight months to get to know the playbook, build rapport with the rest of the offense and try to win the job.
And there’s a new most experienced player in the group.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.