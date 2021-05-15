A graduate transfer pops onto the radar for Huskers at defensive back

Nebraska has two scholarships to use on the transfer market and one of the positions the Husker football staff is widely expected to consider is defensive back.

The Huskers have already done due diligence on a number of defensive backs — they talked to Southeast Missouri corner Bydarrius Knighten, for example, before he committed to Auburn late this week — and on Saturday extended a scholarship offer.

The recipient? Tulsa graduate transfer Akayleb Evans.

Evans, listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, was a four-year contributor at cornerback for the Golden Hurricanes, but has two years of eligibility remaining after he took a redshirt in 2019 (three games played) and then gained an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA like all athletes did.

Evans does not have a career interception, but he's logged 82 total tackles (two for loss) and a sack while playing a lot of football.

Evans made six starts as a freshman in 2017, five starts in 2018 and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2019.

Nebraska is not the only one recruiting Evans by a long shot.