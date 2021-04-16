A Georgia RB and Minnesota TE are the latest in a growing list of June visitors for Huskers

The visitor list for Nebraska on the first weekend of June just keeps growing.

The NCAA’s dead period is set to expire June 1 and the Cornhuskers are already up to eight expected official visitors for the following weekend.

The latest: Four-star running back Justin Williams (Dallas, Georgia) and three-star tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota).

That pair announced their intentions to visit Lincoln across Thursday night and Friday morning, becoming the seventh and eighth known NU official visitors for the June 4 weekend.

Williams plays at East Paulding High and turned in a big junior season. The 6-foot, 200-pounder rushed for 1,477 yards and added 286 receiving yards, scoring 19 total touchdowns, according to his Hudl page. He is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports.

Nebraska, of course, is no stranger to running backs from the Peachtree State. The Huskers’ primary back the past two years, Dedrick Mills, is a Waycross, Georgia native and played his high school ball at Ware County High. Two of the contenders for regular duty in 2021 are redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins (Loganville) and Gabe Ervin (Buford).