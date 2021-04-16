A Georgia RB and Minnesota TE are the latest in a growing list of June visitors for Huskers

The visitor list for Nebraska on the first weekend of June just keeps growing.
The NCAA’s dead period is set to expire June 1 and the Cornhuskers are already up to eight expected official visitors for the following weekend.
The latest: Four-star running back Justin Williams (Dallas, Georgia) and three-star tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota).
That pair announced their intentions to visit Lincoln across Thursday night and Friday morning, becoming the seventh and eighth known NU official visitors for the June 4 weekend.
Williams plays at East Paulding High and turned in a big junior season. The 6-foot, 200-pounder rushed for 1,477 yards and added 286 receiving yards, scoring 19 total touchdowns, according to his Hudl page. He is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports.
Lincoln here we come ! #GBR pic.twitter.com/Zksva9QW5S— JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA J-WILL (@sh4fty) April 16, 2021
Nebraska, of course, is no stranger to running backs from the Peachtree State. The Huskers’ primary back the past two years, Dedrick Mills, is a Waycross, Georgia native and played his high school ball at Ware County High. Two of the contenders for regular duty in 2021 are redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins (Loganville) and Gabe Ervin (Buford).
According to 247Sports, Williams also has visits set up to West Virginia, Louisville and South Florida.
Androff, meanwhile, has offers from a set of schools that includes Kansas State, Michigan State, Iowa State, UCF and several Ivy League schools. He is listed at 6-6 and 230 pounds and is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.
Nebraska Official Visit 🔴⚪️🌽 #GBR pic.twitter.com/bAted2IOBf— Chase Androff (@androff_chase) April 16, 2021
His Hudl highlights from his junior season are full of in-line blocking work for what looks like a run-heavy attack at Lakeville South, but he’s clearly a good athlete and is also a standout basketball player.
Nebraska is his first publicly known official visit.
The Huskers are up to 10 known official visitors for June. That list will assuredly grow. Each program gets up to 56 official visitors per recruiting cycle.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Visit Date
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|6/4/21
|Nico Davillier
|DL
|Maumelle, Ark.
|6/4/21
|Jaren Kanak
|ATH
|Hays, Kan.
|6/4/21
|Jalen Marshall
|DL
|Overland Park, Kan. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|6/4/21
|Gavin Meyers
|LB
|Hays, Kan.
|6/4/21
|James Monds III
|DB
|Fort Pierce, Fla.
|6/4/21
|Justin Williams
|RB
|Dallas, Ga. (East Paulding)
|6/4/21
|Popeye Williams
|OLB
|Westfield, Ind.
|6/4/21
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|6/11/21
|Mumu Bin-Wahad
|DB
|Loganville, Ga. (Grayson)
|6/25/21
