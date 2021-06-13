2024 QB Dylan Raiola is going to 'sling it around yard' at FNL, and his dad, NU great Dominic, can't wait

The goal for the summer is to get Dylan to schools he’s interested in so that, in Dominic’s words, “at least he can see it, feel it and be coached by those guys,” rather than drawing out the recruitment as long as possible.

“We don’t want to turn this into, ‘How many offers can we get?’” Dominic said.

Dylan has three years of high school remaining, but quarterback recruiting starts early. Nebraska, for example, has offers out to CJ Carr (Saline, Michigan) and Bellevue West’s Daniel Kaelin already.

“We always said, if you’re a good kid and you’re a good person and you work hard and you’re obedient at home and you love the Lord, the rest of it is going to take care of itself,” Dominic said. “If you do all those things, you’re going to work hard, you’re going to be a good teammate, you’re going to be a good person. Coaches are going to want to coach you. You’re blessed with a lot of talent. You’re blessed to be 6-3 and 210. And you work hard. And you listen to coaches. And you want to do it exactly how they want you to do it. To me, that’s 80-90% of the battle. The other 10 is performing.

“With all those things, you should be able to perform. It’s been fun to see all those things come together.”