2021 DB Webb Jr. backs off Husker pledge, reopens recruitment

Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class lost a member on Saturday when three-star defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. announced he planned to reopen his recruitment.
Webb Jr. said via Twitter, "Me and my family have decided to take a step back and analyze my future. I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my future. I will be de-committing from Nebraska and reopening my recruitment."
RESPECT MY DECISION @247Sports @RivalsBryan @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/kEL7bEWwE8— 𝕃𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕦𝕤 𝕎𝕖𝕓𝕓 𝕁𝕣. (@LardariusJr) November 28, 2020
When he pledged to Nebraska back in July, the Huskers were Webb Jr.'s only known Football Bowl Subdivision offer.
Nebraska has three other defensive backs verbally committed in Malik Williams (Buford, Georgia), Marques Buford (Cedar Hill, Texas) and Koby Bretz (Omaha).
NU still has 20 verbal pledges in its 2021 class and, with a maximum of 25 spots available, is already running tight on space.
The Huskers plan to take at least one more defensive lineman and perhaps two more. They are in on several linebacker prospects, still, as well as at least one high profile defensive back in Ceyair Wright (Los Angeles). Not only that, but NU would likely prefer to keep at least one spot open to use on the transfer market in addition to UNI graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic.
There are several areas the Huskers could decide they want to at least consider adding a transfer to, including wide receiver, running back, linebacker or even quarterback, depending on how the coming weeks and offseason play out.
The bottom line is that, even with the class now one smaller at 20, space for the Huskers in 2021 is at a premium.
Buckley's decision date: One of the players Nebraska is still recruiting knows when he's going to announce the school he's choosing.
Three-star defensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley said via Twitter on Saturday that he's going to announce his verbal commitment Dec. 5.
Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) recently put the Huskers in his top five along with Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Florida State.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman, who plays both ways in high school and has been recruited for both sides by colleges, attended an NU junior day back in January before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting and has been in consistent contact with the staff since then.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Koby Bretz
|DB
|Omaha (Westside)
|***
|Marques Buford
|DB
|Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More)
|***
|James Carnie
|TE
|Norris
|***
|Gabe Ervin
|RB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Thomas Fidone
|TE
|Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central)
|****
|Mikai Gbayor
|LB
|Irvington, New Jersey
|***
|Kamonte Grimes
|WR
|Naples, Fa. (Palmetto Ridge)
|***
|Heinrich Haarberg
|QB
|Kearney (Catholic)
|***
|Shawn Hardy II
|WR
|Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County)
|***
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Chris Kolarevic
|LB
|Traverse City, Mich. (Northern Iowa)
|Randolph Kpai
|ILB
|Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington)
|****
|Seth Malcom
|ILB
|Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills)
|***
|Latrell Neville
|WR
|Missouri City, Texas (Hightower)
|****
|Patrick Payton
|OLB
|Miami, Fla. (Northwestern)
|***
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|A.J. Rollins
|TE
|Creighton Prep
|***
|Jailen Weaver
|DE
|Antioch, Calif.
|***
|Malik Williams
|DB
|Buford, Ga.
|***
|Branson Yager
|OT
|Grantsville, Utah
|***
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!