2021 DB Webb Jr. backs off Husker pledge, reopens recruitment

Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class lost a member on Saturday when three-star defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. announced he planned to reopen his recruitment.

Webb Jr. said via Twitter, "Me and my family have decided to take a step back and analyze my future. I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my future. I will be de-committing from Nebraska and reopening my recruitment."

When he pledged to Nebraska back in July, the Huskers were Webb Jr.'s only known Football Bowl Subdivision offer.

Nebraska has three other defensive backs verbally committed in Malik Williams (Buford, Georgia), Marques Buford (Cedar Hill, Texas) and Koby Bretz (Omaha).

NU still has 20 verbal pledges in its 2021 class and, with a maximum of 25 spots available, is already running tight on space.