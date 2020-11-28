 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 DB Webb Jr. backs off Husker pledge, reopens recruitment
View Comments

2021 DB Webb Jr. backs off Husker pledge, reopens recruitment

{{featured_button_text}}
Lardarius Webb Jr.

Lardarius Webb Jr., a Class of 2021 three-star cornerback from Jackson, Mississippi, committed to the Huskers on July 7.

 247Sports

Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class lost a member on Saturday when three-star defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. announced he planned to reopen his recruitment. 

Webb Jr. said via Twitter, "Me and my family have decided to take a step back and analyze my future. I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my future. I will be de-committing from Nebraska and reopening my recruitment."

When he pledged to Nebraska back in July, the Huskers were Webb Jr.'s only known Football Bowl Subdivision offer. 

Nebraska has three other defensive backs verbally committed in Malik Williams (Buford, Georgia), Marques Buford (Cedar Hill, Texas) and Koby Bretz (Omaha). 

NU still has 20 verbal pledges in its 2021 class and, with a maximum of 25 spots available, is already running tight on space. 

The Huskers plan to take at least one more defensive lineman and perhaps two more. They are in on several linebacker prospects, still, as well as at least one high profile defensive back in Ceyair Wright (Los Angeles). Not only that, but NU would likely prefer to keep at least one spot open to use on the transfer market in addition to UNI graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic. 

There are several areas the Huskers could decide they want to at least consider adding a transfer to, including wide receiver, running back, linebacker or even quarterback, depending on how the coming weeks and offseason play out. 

The bottom line is that, even with the class now one smaller at 20, space for the Huskers in 2021 is at a premium. 

Buckley's decision date: One of the players Nebraska is still recruiting knows when he's going to announce the school he's choosing. 

Three-star defensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley said via Twitter on Saturday that he's going to announce his verbal commitment Dec. 5. 

Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) recently put the Huskers in his top five along with Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Florida State. 

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman, who plays both ways in high school and has been recruited for both sides by colleges, attended an NU junior day back in January before the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person recruiting and has been in consistent contact with the staff since then. 

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Koby Bretz DB Omaha (Westside) ***
Marques Buford DB Oakdale, Conn. (St. Thomas More) ***
James Carnie TE Norris ***
Gabe Ervin RB Buford, Ga. ***
Thomas Fidone TE Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) ****
Mikai Gbayor LB Irvington, New Jersey ***
Kamonte Grimes WR Naples, Fa. (Palmetto Ridge) ***
Heinrich Haarberg QB Kearney (Catholic) ***
Shawn Hardy II WR Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County) ***
Henry Lutovsky OL Mt. Pleasant, Iowa ***
Chris Kolarevic LB Traverse City, Mich. (Northern Iowa)
Randolph Kpai ILB Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington) ****
Seth Malcom ILB Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills) ***
Latrell Neville WR Missouri City, Texas (Hightower) ****
Patrick Payton OLB Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) ***
Teddy Prochazka OT Elkhorn (South) ****
A.J. Rollins TE Creighton Prep ***
Jailen Weaver DE Antioch, Calif. ***
Malik Williams DB Buford, Ga. ***
Branson Yager OT Grantsville, Utah ***

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News