Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday the Huskers are "hopeful" to have freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson for Saturday's game against Indiana, but stopped short of saying he is a sure thing to play against the Hoosiers.
Robinson was in pads after practice on Wednesday.
Held focused on who he's got: Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held has a policy of worrying only about the players in his position room and on the team. So when he was asked if he could envision sophomore Maurice Washington returning to the Huskers at some point this season, he was straight to the point.
“Coach (Frost) addressed it, so I won’t say anything more other than if something happens, we’ll deal with it when we deal with it," Held said. "I don’t want to dodge the question. But coach addressed it, and I’m just going to work on who’s in my room. If anything changes, we’ll go from there.”
Without Washington, junior Dedrick Mills is the clear-cut starter while freshman Rahmir Johnson and a pair of walk-ons -- senior Wyatt Mazour and redshirt freshman Brody Belt -- are listed as co-No. 2s.
“I don’t worry about who I don’t have, I’m going to work with the guys who are in my room," Held said. "When I was a head coach, I had that philosophy. As a position coach, I’ve had that. I like the guys who are in the room. They’ve worked hard. They want to be out there. They want to get things done. So that’s how I deal with it.
"I don’t worry about what I don’t have. We can always covet something we don’t have or is not with us. We just move on.”
Offensive line coach Greg Austin said he thought Brock Bando did "a pretty good job, but not a great job" against Minnesota after taking over for Trent Hixson. Austin said NU has a plan for the interior line going forward, but wouldn't say which of Bando or Hixson would start at left guard against Indiana.