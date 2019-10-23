Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Wednesday the Huskers are "hopeful" to have Adrian Martinez and Wan'Dale Robinson for Saturday's game against Indiana, but stopped short of saying the duo is a sure thing to play against the Hoosiers.
Like Tuesday, Martinez was in full pads with a brace on his left knee after Wednesday's workout. Walters said all of Nebraska's quarterbacks are getting reps, and "we'll see Saturday" who will be under center.
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Martinez "seems like a young guy who heals quick." Verduzco added that Martinez got reps Wednesday at full speed, and that it was fair to say the sophomore's workload has increased this week compared to last week.
Robinson was in pads after practice on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin said he thought Brock Bando did "a pretty good job, but not a great job" against Minnesota after taking over for Trent Hixson. Austin said NU has a plan for the interior line going forward, but wouldn't say which of Bando or Hixson would start at left guard against Indiana.
With Maurice Washington's absence, it's "all hands on deck" at the running back position, offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. Obviously Dedrick Mills will have a heavier workload, but Brody Belt and Rahmir Johnson could both see more run.
"All the running backs had a good week of practice," Walters said. "And they know when their number is called they need to step up."
Running backs coach Ryan Held declined to comment when asked if Washington will return to the team, referring to Scott Frost's comments Monday.