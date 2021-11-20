One recruit, two sports: Maggie Mendelson commits to Nebraska volleyball, basketball

If Maggie Mendelson had just committed to the Nebraska volleyball team on Saturday, it would have been big news.

She’s a 6-foot-5 middle blocker. She was the No. 2 ranked recruit in the nation, according to Prepvolleyball.com.

If Mendelson had just committed to the Nebraska women’s basketball team, it would have been big news. She’s really good at that sport, too. ESPN ranks her as a top-20 recruit, making her one of the program’s highest-ranked recruits ever.

So it’s a massive day for Husker sports, with Mendelson committing to play both volleyball and women’s basketball at the school beginning next fall.

That’s right, one standout recruit, two sports. She announced her decision on social media Saturday afternoon.

With Mendelson, Nebraska gets a player who has played for the youth national team in two sports.

She’s from North Ogden, Utah, where she is graduating from Fremont High School one full year early. She made the decision to reclassify from the 2023 recruiting class to 2022.

She played for the United States junior national volleyball team at the FIVB World Championship in Durango, Mexico, in September, helping the team win the bronze medal.