One recruit, two sports: Maggie Mendelson commits to Nebraska volleyball, basketball

If Maggie Mendelson had just committed to the Nebraska volleyball team on Saturday, it would have been big news.
She’s a 6-foot-5 middle blocker. She was the No. 2 ranked recruit in the nation, according to Prepvolleyball.com.
If Mendelson had just committed to the Nebraska women’s basketball team, it would have been big news. She’s really good at that sport, too. ESPN ranks her as a top-20 recruit, making her one of the program’s highest-ranked recruits ever.
So it’s a massive day for Husker sports, with Mendelson committing to play both volleyball and women’s basketball at the school beginning next fall.
That’s right, one standout recruit, two sports. She announced her decision on social media Saturday afternoon.
With Mendelson, Nebraska gets a player who has played for the youth national team in two sports.
She’s from North Ogden, Utah, where she is graduating from Fremont High School one full year early. She made the decision to reclassify from the 2023 recruiting class to 2022.
She played for the United States junior national volleyball team at the FIVB World Championship in Durango, Mexico, in September, helping the team win the bronze medal.
That was likely a big help for Nebraska in getting Mendelson, with Mendelson getting to spend two weeks playing with and hanging out with her future Husker volleyball teams in Bekka Allick, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly and Caroline Jurevicius, who each played for Team USA.
Mendelson was recruited by the top volleyball and women’s basketball programs in the nation. She could have played for the top programs in just that sport.
But she was set on finding a school where coaches would allow her to play both sports.
Nebraska assistant coaches in both volleyball and basketball made several trips to visit Mendelson.
The college volleyball season plays from August to mid-December. College basketball games are from November to April.
There have been a few others to play both volleyball and basketball for the Huskers, including Laura Pilakowski, Greichaly Cepero and Alicia Ostrander.
In basketball, Mendelson played for the U16 national team at the FIBA Americas championship. She averaged 10 points and six rebounds while helping the team win the gold medal.
She helped Fremont basketball team go 26-0 and win state as a sophomore. She scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds in the state championship game.
