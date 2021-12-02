 Skip to main content
NU's graduation success rate checks in at all-time high 95%
HUSKER ATHLETICS

NU's graduation success rate checks in at all-time high 95%

Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.9

Herbie Husker stands with the crowd before Nebraska arrives for the Unity Walk on Saturday before the Husker football team played Michigan on Oct. 9 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's Athletic Department hit a new high-water mark in terms of its college athletes' graduation rate.

The school released its NCAA Graduation Success Rate data on Thursday, and NU has the No. 10 mark out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

At a 95% GSR, the Huskers also tied for second in the Big Ten. It's the 11th straight year that NU’s percentage has increased, according to a school news release.

Out of 24 varsity sports, NU had 13 that achieved a perfect GSR. Among those that did not have a perfect rate, the football program (90%) marked its best-ever rate and checked in well above the 81% FBS average.

Per NU, "GSR is an NCAA measurement that, unlike the federally mandated graduation rates, includes transfer data in the calculation. The GSR data released Tuesday is based on four classes of scholarship student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2011 to the fall of 2014.”

“We have always taken pride in being a leader in academic achievement at the University of Nebraska,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a news release. “I am honored to serve at a school that focuses on developing well-rounded student-athletes, and I am proud of the young men and women who have worked to earn their degrees while competing as a Nebraska student-athlete.”

