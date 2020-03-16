You are the owner of this article.
NU spending nearly $250,000 annually with Opendorse with addition of Ready Now program
NU spending nearly $250,000 annually with Opendorse with addition of Ready Now program

Opendorse

Opendorse moved its offices in 2018 to the former home of the Center for Entrepreneurship at 1320 Q. St.

 Matt Olberding

Nebraska's Ready Now program, launched early last week, expands the athletic department's partnership with vendor and Lincoln-based software company Opendorse substantially. 

NU will pay Opendorse $235,500 for the year-long period from March 1 through Feb. 28, 2021, for its Ready Program Advanced Package, according to a copy of the deal obtained via records request by the Journal Star. That package includes things like the business' software platform, plus athlete training and brand development. 

Nebraska already partnered with Opendorse on a more limited basis and has done so for the past three years, but the new additions to the agreement increases the amount of money in the contract by $175,000 for the year. 

NU received discounts totaling $62,500 off the annual price for being a "first-mover" and a "launch partner." The program, which Nebraska is calling Ready Now, is the first announced of its kind by a college athletics program and is aimed toward allowing all of its 650 student-athletes to be in a position to capitalize if the NCAA eventually changes its stance on the ability of students to profit off their own name, image and likeness. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

