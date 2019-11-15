Former Husker football players Mike "Red" Beran and Pat Fischer are steeped in Nebraska tradition.
Both played football for NU in the early 1970s. Beran graduated in ‘72, a year before Fischer, who came from a long line of Husker players and coaches — three of his uncles, his dad and a brother also played for NU, and his father, Cletus, was Nebraska's offensive line coach from 1960-85.
However, once they hung up their helmets and stepped away from the program — for Fischer, that came in 1980 after he spent time working as a graduate assistant for Tom Osborne — their status as alumni didn’t seem to carry much weight.
“We’re the best team in 150 years, and we’ve had one (official) reunion in 50 years,” Fischer said of the 1971 Huskers, who went 13-0 under Bob Devaney and beat Alabama in the Orange Bowl.
That’s why Fischer and Beran have led the charge to revamp the program’s alumni tailgate this season.
Previously, a tailgate for football alumni was held on the north end of the 10th Street pedestrian bridge.
“The guys that built that program couldn’t get a tailgate on campus,” Fischer said. “That’s the crazy part.”
He said he never visited the tailgate when it was located in the North Bottoms neighborhood, mostly because it was so far from the stadium — pedestrian traffic and accessibility issues for those looking to cross the bridge with canes and wheelchairs kept many others away, too. On top of that, Beran and about five others would split the bill to bring food and drinks each week, which would usually cost about $100 a person.
“Something had to be done,” Fischer said.
So they reached out to some of college football's other historic programs — Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Texas, to name a few — to get an idea of how to improve the Husker football alumni experience on gameday.
Beran communicated with NU athletic director Bill Moos about the need for a new location for the tailgate, along with more support from the university. And this season they moved to a "beautiful" spot just outside the northeast corner of the stadium.
The university even chipped in some Runzas and Valentino’s pizza.
“It’s great. The players deserve it,” Beran said. “The older you get, the more you relish it.”
In the white, enclosed tent just behind the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza near the East Stadium loop, the result of Beran's and Fischer’s work is clear. While there are plenty of TVs set up playing some of the day’s biggest games, there’s little conversation about football.
Instead, those who stop by catch up with their former teammates and their families.
“We never know if that’s the last time we’re going to be talking to a guy at a tailgate,” Fischer said. “I’ve lost good friends on my team, and the last time I saw them was at a reunion like this.”
The tailgate has seen plenty of growth this season, but Beran wants it to continue to grow while Moos is running the athletic department. Beran and Fischer made it clear they're not upset about the way alumni are treated, but they think more can be done.
A new tailgate spot and catered food is a good start, but more events and reunions would go a long way toward bringing former classes together.
Fischer said more alumni involvement could also help NU when it comes to recruiting.
“People will listen to guys that have played there, and their opinion weighs a lot,” he said. “They know how to build a winning culture.”
He said the program would be more marketable if recruits and their families are able to see for themselves the commitment the university has in creating a family atmosphere among its athletes.
“For a kid to go to Nebraska, he’s going to be a part of the family, and not just while he is on the field,” Fischer said.