NU coaches will have say in whether spring-sport seniors return for extra year

Nebraska’s spring-sport coaches are in line to have a say in whether their graduating athletes apply for waivers to return for an extra year of eligibility after this competition season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, according to NU athletic director Bill Moos.

The NCAA last month approved an extra year of eligibility for athletes in spring sports, but left individual schools the power to make decisions whether their athletes apply for waivers. Some have opted not to, including the Ivy League. On Thursday, Wisconsin announced that it will not pursue waivers for student-athletes who are set to graduate before next spring, becoming the first known Power Five school to make such a decision.

Moos talks regularly about how he prefers to let his coaches make decisions and said NU was “starting to firm up” its plan in regard to the potential for extra eligibility.