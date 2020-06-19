NU athletics to cut expenses by 10%, including staff position cuts for next fiscal year

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nebraska Athletics' budget is beginning to take shape.
Athletic director Bill Moos announced in a Friday news release that his department is reducing expenses by approximately 10% for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The budget reduction is set to include a 10% cut to Nebraska athletic administration positions department-wide and a freeze on increases to sports program budgets and on merit raises for all NU athletics employees.
In addition, travel and recurring capital project expenditures will be limited, administrative budgets will be reduced by 10% and sports programs are "encouraged to build a more regional nonconference schedule, which will limit public exposures and allow for a reduction in travel costs."
Recruiting-related travel will not be subject to the cuts, likely because it is largely funded by private donations.
“In our deliberate planning for how to best address a decline in expected revenue, we attempted to institute measures that would minimize the impact on the student-athlete experience,” Moos said in the release. “While many of these necessary changes are difficult, especially those impacting our employees, we hope that they will be the only ones necessary in the months ahead. I am confident that we will weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.
“I want to acknowledge the work and commitment of those employees who will no longer be with us and thank them for their service to Nebraska. We wish them all of the best in their future endeavors.”
The athletic department's statement comes on the same day that NU President Ted Carter announced a plan to cut $43 million from the University of Nebraska budget over three years.
An athletic department spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star that conversations with the people affected by staff cuts had already taken place. The school does not plan on publicly disclosing which positions were impacted, how much notice impacted employees were given or other details around the cuts. School officials do not plan on commenting further on Friday.
In April, Moos expressed confidence in NU's ability to handle what he knew at the time would be a turbulent period due to the pandemic's economic toll. Then, as now, it's not clear what the price tag will end up being.
But even a robust reserve fund, strong support from boosters and a picture of financial health that few Power Conference schools can match — NU is the only such institution with no debt obligations and normally operates well into the black — could hold off the measures announced Friday.
Consider, too, that Nebraska's football program turned a nearly $60 million profit in fiscal 2019 and the athletic department gave more than $10 million of its operating profit to UNL for scholarships and other programs despite being less reliant than in recent years on Nebraska Foundation donations to cover operating expenses.
Last month, Moos relayed a message he gave his staff about the impacts of the pandemic.
"When all of this is over, when the dust settles, we will be judged on how we navigated through this crisis far more than how many championships we win. That's how serious it is," he said.
Ahead of the Friday announcement, on Thursday the head coaches of NU's two most prominent programs — football's Scott Frost and men's basketball's Fred Hoiberg — announced they planned to donate a yet-to-be-determined portion of their salaries back to the athletic department to use toward its operating budget in fiscal 2021.
