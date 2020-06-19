NU athletics to cut expenses by 10%, including staff position cuts for next fiscal year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nebraska Athletics' budget is beginning to take shape.

Athletic director Bill Moos announced in a Friday news release that his department is reducing expenses by approximately 10% for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The budget reduction is set to include a 10% cut to Nebraska athletic administration positions department-wide and a freeze on increases to sports program budgets and on merit raises for all NU athletics employees.

In addition, travel and recurring capital project expenditures will be limited, administrative budgets will be reduced by 10% and sports programs are "encouraged to build a more regional nonconference schedule, which will limit public exposures and allow for a reduction in travel costs."

Recruiting-related travel will not be subject to the cuts, likely because it is largely funded by private donations.