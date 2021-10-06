NU AD Trev Alberts adds veteran administrator, former tax commissioner Ewald, as department's CFO

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has made perhaps his most significant addition so far to his administration.

Alberts announced Wednesday morning the addition of Doug Ewald as the NU athletic department's chief financial officer and executive associate athletic director.

Ewald joins the department after serving as the vice chancellor for business, finance and business development at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“I am thrilled to add Doug Ewald to our senior staff in Husker Athletics,” Alberts said in a news release. “Doug brings a diverse set of experience in the financial, accounting and business world to our team. He is a proven leader with a history of sound fiscal decision-making and strategic financial planning.

"The business model of college athletics is undergoing unprecedented change, and we are fortunate to have a veteran leader in place to help us navigate this crucial period.”

Ewald, a certified public accountant, served as the state of Nebraska's tax commissioner from 2006-13, and also spent 17 years working for Union Pacific.