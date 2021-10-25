 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Red Carpet Experience to expand to selected volleyball and basketball events
Nebraska's Red Carpet Experience to expand to selected volleyball and basketball events

Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska fans watch the Nebraska marching band before the team runs out into the field to take on Fordham on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Beginning with the starting QB, Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss four Husker notes Monday at Memorial Stadium.

The Red Carpet Experience has come with great success and response at Husker football games.

Now the experience will go beyond Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska is expanding the popular fan initiative to selected volleyball, men's basketball and women's basketball games. 

The Red Carpet Experience will be implemented at these events:

* Volleyball: Nov. 12 vs. Maryland; Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers.

* Men's basketball: No. 27 vs. South Dakota; Dec. 22 vs. Kennesaw State; Jan. 29 vs. Rutgers; Feb. 5 vs. Northwestern.

* Women's basketball: Nov. 14 vs. Alabama A&M; Nov. 20 vs. North Carolina Central; Dec. 11 vs. Indiana State; Dec. 22 vs. Wyoming.

NU also has 1,000 Red Carpet Experience tickets available for the Purdue football game, and 500 each for Ohio State and Iowa.

"The resounding success of the program to this point led us to explore how to continue to build on the Red Carpet Experience," said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska Executive Associated AD for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are pleased to include additional sports and continue to provide opportunities for youth across Nebraska."

The Red Carpet Experience was first put into play for Nebraska football's home opener against Fordham as a way to extend the sellout streak, but also as an opportunity for underserved youth across the state to receive complimentary tickets.

The tickets are limited to students in eighth grade or younger along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians. Students must be present to get the tickets.

 

