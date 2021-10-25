Nebraska's Red Carpet Experience to expand to selected volleyball and basketball events

The Red Carpet Experience has come with great success and response at Husker football games.

Now the experience will go beyond Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska is expanding the popular fan initiative to selected volleyball, men's basketball and women's basketball games.

The Red Carpet Experience will be implemented at these events:

* Volleyball: Nov. 12 vs. Maryland; Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers.

* Men's basketball: No. 27 vs. South Dakota; Dec. 22 vs. Kennesaw State; Jan. 29 vs. Rutgers; Feb. 5 vs. Northwestern.

* Women's basketball: Nov. 14 vs. Alabama A&M; Nov. 20 vs. North Carolina Central; Dec. 11 vs. Indiana State; Dec. 22 vs. Wyoming.

NU also has 1,000 Red Carpet Experience tickets available for the Purdue football game, and 500 each for Ohio State and Iowa.

"The resounding success of the program to this point led us to explore how to continue to build on the Red Carpet Experience," said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska Executive Associated AD for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are pleased to include additional sports and continue to provide opportunities for youth across Nebraska."