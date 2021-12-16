Nebraska Athletics hires Marquita Armstead as its next senior women's administrator

During a week when Nebraska's top women's sports program takes aim at a national championship, the Husker Athletic Department found its next senior women's administrator.

NU announced the hiring of Marquita Armstead as executive associate athletic director Thursday. She comes from South Florida, where she served in a similar role, and will begin at NU on Feb. 1.

"I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to join the Nebraska Athletics, and to continue to build upon the success that has been established there,” Armstead said in a statement. “Nebraska’s commitment to academic and athletic excellence is second to none.

"This opportunity will allow me to further my commitment to serve student-athletes, coaches, and staff at the highest level. My family and I are thrilled to be Cornhuskers."

Armstead will take over for the retiring Pat Logsdon, who was part of the NU Athletic Department for more than four decades, including the past 13 years as senior women's administrator.