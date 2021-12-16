Nebraska Athletics hires Marquita Armstead as its next senior women's administrator

During a week when Nebraska's top women's sports program takes aim at a national championship, the Husker Athletic Department found its next senior women's administrator.
NU announced the hiring of Marquita Armstead as executive associate athletic director Thursday. She comes from South Florida, where she served in a similar role, and will begin at NU on Feb. 1.
"I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to join the Nebraska Athletics, and to continue to build upon the success that has been established there,” Armstead said in a statement. “Nebraska’s commitment to academic and athletic excellence is second to none.
"This opportunity will allow me to further my commitment to serve student-athletes, coaches, and staff at the highest level. My family and I are thrilled to be Cornhuskers."
Armstead will take over for the retiring Pat Logsdon, who was part of the NU Athletic Department for more than four decades, including the past 13 years as senior women's administrator.
In her position with the Huskers, Armstead will oversee men’s basketball and volleyball. She will be a member of the Big Ten Sport Management Council, and have oversight of athletic medicine, sports psychology, the athletic performance lab, strength and conditioning, performance nutrition, Title IX and gender equity.
At South Florida, Armstead oversaw both men's and women's basketball programs while also managing several other areas, including sports medicine, sports psychology, academic services and Title IX.
"During the search and interview process, it was evident that Marquita cares deeply about student-athletes and their success both personally and athletically," NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. "She will bring a calm, confident and competitive demeanor and is a great addition to our staff."
Armstead, a Mississippi State graduate, also worked at Georgia Tech and Chattanooga, where she also earned her master's degree.