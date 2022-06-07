Nebraska announces eight-member athletic hall of fame class — a group that knew how to win

A women's athletics pioneer and seven of the biggest winners in Nebraska athletics history are a part of the 2022 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class.

The class includes Guy Chamberlin (football, 1913-15); Christina Houghtelling (volleyball, 2003-07); Patrick Kirksey (men’s gymnastics, 1987-90); Shane Komine (baseball, 1999-2002); Angela Thacker (women’s track and field, 1983-86); Ali Viola (softball, 1995-98); former bowling head coach Bill Straub; and Louise Pound, a pioneer and advocate for women’s athletics in the late 19th and early 20th centuries who is being inducted in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX becoming federal law.

This group shares a common theme — winning:

* Chamberlin: Didn't lose a game in three seasons with the Huskers (23-0-1).

* Houghtelling: Helped the Huskers to a national championship in 2006; four top-five NCAA finishes.

* Kirksey: A three-time individual championship, he helped the Huskers to team titles in 1988 and 1990.

* Komine: Holds the school record for career wins on the mound (41); was the ace on back-to-back College World Series teams in 2001 and 2002.

* Thacker: A 15-time conference champion and national champion in indoor long jump in 1983. She helped the Huskers to national titles in 1983 and 1984.

* Viola: Never missed the NCAA Tournament in four years, including 1998, when the Huskers went undefeated in the Big 12 and advanced to the Women's College World Series.

* Straub: His Nebraska teams won eight national titles in the 22 seasons he led the program as a varsity sport; won five national titles after it became an NCAA sport in 2003.

* Pound: She was the 1891 and 1892 University of Nebraska-Lincoln tennis champion, competing in a primarily male field to win both titles. On the links, she won the Lincoln Country Club golf championship 21 times in a 22-year span.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0