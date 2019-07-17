Bill Moos is adding a longtime colleague to his staff at Nebraska.
Moos hired John Johnson, a former administrator at Washington State, as his senior deputy athletic director and chief of staff, the school announced Wednesday morning.
Moos is also adding veteran administrator Garrett Klassy to his staff as the senior deputy athletic director overseeing external operations.
“We are fortunate to add John Johnson and Garrett Klassy to our staff at Nebraska,” Moos said in a news release. “The administrative expertise these two will bring will continue to enhance our program as we work toward excellence which will lead to championships. John and Garrett will be great additions to our talented administrative team and provide great leadership for our athletic staff.”
Johnson was a senior administrator at WSU while Moos was the athletic director there, serving as the senior associate director of athletics up until October 2017, when Moos was hired at Nebraska. Upon Moos' departure, Johnson served as interim athletic director for three months until Pat Chun was eventually hired for the full-time job.
Johnson, a Spokane, Washington native, served as the athletic director at Eastern Washington, his alma mater, from 1993-97 before leaving for Weber State, where he was the athletic director until 2004.
Johnson is the husband of Lisa Johnson, recently hired by Moos away from Idaho as Nebraska’s women’s golf coach. John had been employed at WSU until recently. Lisa was formally announced as the golf coach here on June 17.
Klassy spent two years as the athletic director at Illinois-Chicago and before that was a senior deputy athletic director at George Washington.
"Our team will work tirelessly to ensure that our student-athletes have the resources to win championships, graduate from an elite institution and prepare them for life after Nebraska," Klassy said in the release. "We will make sure the Nebraska brand is promoted globally and the great Husker fans will have an amazing experience at our events."
The two add veteran Earlier this month. Klassy's title is approximately the same as former senior administrator Marc Boehm, who left earlier this month after 16 years at NU.
Moos has three deputy athletic directors — Bob Burton, whose title was chief of staff before Johnson arrived, John Jentz is the chief financial officer and Pat Logsdon is the senior woman administrator — and two executive associate athletic directors (Dennis Leblanc, academics, and Jamie Vaughn, compliance) beneath him.
Johnson will now factor prominently in the picture, too.
When Johnson was named the interim AD at Washington State, he had high praise for Moos while also admitting that Moos’ departure for Nebraska caught him by surprise.
“I was very surprised, but when you look at Bill and what he’s done and what he likes to do, he’s a builder, so yeah, it makes sense,” Johnson said. “I wish him well. He’s been a mentor of mine since I was in my 20s and he’s taught me a lot and he’s helped me grow throughout the years. He’ll do a great job and Nebraska is lucky to have him.”