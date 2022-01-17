'You've got to capitalize:' Trey McGowens returns, but Huskers can't get past Hoosier hurdle

The junior guard made his first appearance at the 15:29 mark of the first half, checking in to a loud ovation. About three minutes later, he connected on his first three-point attempt of the season, and finished the first half with seven points while going 1-for-1 from the field and 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.

He didn’t score in the second half, playing 21 total minutes, but the feeling of being back on the court was a good one for McGowens after missing 15 games.

"Really just to be back out there and competing with my guys," McGowens said. "I know they've been missing me, and I've been missing being out there with them, just competing on a daily basis.

"I just wish we could have got it done."

A choppy first half that featured 24 fouls, 28 free throws, and two monitor reviews ended with Jackson-Davis scoring at the buzzer to give Indiana a 45-39 lead.

That final bucket gave Davis 14 and six rebounds at the break, nearly matching the 14 points and seven rebounds he had in the entire game when the teams met in Indiana on Dec. 4.

The Hoosiers made 15 of their 19 two-point attempts in the opening 20 minutes while shooting 62% from the field.