'You can see the growth in him': Ouedraogo makes big strides as one of the youngest players in the country

When he squared off against Penn State's Mike Watkins earlier this season, Ouedraogo was going against a player nearly seven years his senior.

And he's had his struggles. A lot of players do going against the Luka Garzas and the Xavier Tillmans and the Jalen Smiths and the Kofi Cockburns of the world.

But, "I think right now I'm not stressed when I'm playing. I'm just more free," Ouedraogo said last week after Nebraska's loss to Michigan State. "I think I've improved my game a little bit since the beginning of the season, so I'm more free in my game, more comfortable."

Ouedraogo will go up against another mostly immovable object Thursday night when Nebraska hosts 6-9, 270-pound Kaleb Wesson and his 23rd-ranked Ohio State teammates. Tip time is set for 8 p.m.

He'll do so while in the midst of a strong four-game stretch that has seen him average 9.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in games against Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Illinois.

While his increased production hasn't changed Nebraska's fortunes in the win-loss column, it's certainly given the Huskers a good look at what could be coming should Ouedraogo stay on his current path.