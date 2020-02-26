'You can see the growth in him': Ouedraogo makes big strides as one of the youngest players in the country

Most freshman basketball players hit the wall in their first year of Division I hoops.
Nebraska freshman Yvan Ouedraogo seems to run into a wall every game in the form of one dominant Big Ten big man after another.
But Ouedraogo has kept going. And now the 17-year-old is being rewarded for his persistence.
Over his last four games, the 6-foot-9, 260-pounder has played the best basketball of his young career, and has done it against some of the best the Big Ten has to offer.
"He's got his hands full," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday. "For a young player he's done a good job of staying with it. He had a very difficult stretch, which most freshmen do, but he weathered it and now he's playing his best basketball of the season."
It was always going to be an adjustment for the young Frenchman, who went from playing youth basketball in his home country to playing in perhaps the deepest league in the United States.
And on a rebuilt Nebraska roster with a noticeable lack of beef, Ouedraogo was thrust into a starting role from Nebraska's first game.
Did we mention he's only 17?
Ouedraogo won't turn 18 until March 22, by which point Nebraska's season will almost certainly be over. He is likely the youngest player in the Big Ten, and among the youngest college basketball players in the country.
When he squared off against Penn State's Mike Watkins earlier this season, Ouedraogo was going against a player nearly seven years his senior.
And he's had his struggles. A lot of players do going against the Luka Garzas and the Xavier Tillmans and the Jalen Smiths and the Kofi Cockburns of the world.
But, "I think right now I'm not stressed when I'm playing. I'm just more free," Ouedraogo said last week after Nebraska's loss to Michigan State. "I think I've improved my game a little bit since the beginning of the season, so I'm more free in my game, more comfortable."
Ouedraogo will go up against another mostly immovable object Thursday night when Nebraska hosts 6-9, 270-pound Kaleb Wesson and his 23rd-ranked Ohio State teammates. Tip time is set for 8 p.m.
He'll do so while in the midst of a strong four-game stretch that has seen him average 9.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in games against Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Illinois.
While his increased production hasn't changed Nebraska's fortunes in the win-loss column, it's certainly given the Huskers a good look at what could be coming should Ouedraogo stay on his current path.
"The biggest thing I've noticed with Yvan is that his confidence is growing. He's doing a great job of getting in here, getting a lot of extra work in. He watches his clips individually with me after every game," Hoiberg said. "The thing that he's doing a much better job of is gathering himself and going up on balance and finishing at a much higher clip.
"You can see the growth in him."
Ouedraogo is shooting 62.5% from the field over his last four games, up from 39% over his first 23 contests. His 15 made field goals in this most recent stretch account for nearly 25% his made field goals on the season.
He's done so despite not joining the team until just before school started in August. He missed Nebraska's summer trip to Italy as he competed with the French U-18 team, and then missed an entire summer of workouts and team bonding before coming to America.
Those teammates have provided some, shall we say, strong encouragement to help Ouedraogo turn the corner.
"Once we yelled at him a couple times, he picked it up," said senior Haanif Cheatham, only half-joking. "He's a good good guy that takes criticism, and he's coachable as well. And I think once he got that down pat, everything started clicking for him."
