Writers dish out cold prediction for Husker hoops in unofficial Big Ten preseason poll

The Nebraska men's basketball team was picked 13th on Tuesday in an unofficial poll of the Big Ten's media members.

The Huskers received 54 points and were picked to finish ahead of Northwestern. None of the writers in the poll had NU higher than 12th.

Nebraska went 7-25 last season, including 2-18 in the league. The Huskers return only two players who saw significant playing time.

Illinois topped the poll, receiving 16 of a possible 28 first-place votes. Iowa was second, Wisconsin took third and Michigan State fourth.

Iowa's Luka Garza received 24 of 28 votes as the league's preseason player of the year, with Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu getting the other four votes. The Illini's Adam Miller was chosen as the league's preseason freshman of the year.

Garza and Dosunmu were both unanimous choices for the preseason all-conference team. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers and Michigan's Franz Wagner were also chosen for the first team.

Because the Big Ten does not organize its own poll, Adam Jardy of the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic put together a poll featuring two media members who cover each of the league's 14 teams.