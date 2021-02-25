Sluggish on offense and lax on defense Huskers lack 'juice' in loss to Illini

Nebraska played from ahead most of the night before Illinois rallied to force overtime when the teams met two weeks ago.
Thursday, with the No. 5 Illini playing without All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu, the Huskers never gave themselves a chance to try that strategy again.
NU trailed for the game's final 37 minutes, and Illinois kept the Huskers at arm's length before pulling away in the final seven minutes for an 86-70 win at State Farm Arena in Champaign, Illinois.
"It wasn't there tonight," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Our edge, the juice you have to have to play against a team like this, coming off a loss, we knew they were going to be foaming at the mouth and we just didn't match their energy."
Nebraska (5-17, 1-14 Big Ten) finished with 27 field goals, 25 fouls and 17 turnovers while going 5-for-21 from three-point range in an ugly offensive performance just days after one of its best games of the year on that end.
Teddy Allen, two days after becoming just the fourth power conference player in the last 11 seasons to have a 41-point, eight-rebound, six-assist game, was held to five points on 2-for-6 shooting.
Lat Mayen, who scored 16 points against Illinois in the teams' first meeting, was held scoreless while attempting just three shots.
It may not have mattered what either player did, though, as Illinois came in off an upset loss to Michigan State in which Dosunmu suffered a facial injury that kept him out of Thursday's game.
The Illini (17-6, 12-4) honored Dosunmu, a junior who will almost certainly head to the NBA next season, along with its senior class before the game, then went out and took care of business in a game it could ill afford to lose in the race for a double-bye at the Big Ten Tournament.
Then Nebraska went out and committed 12 first-half turnovers in an ugly half that saw the teams combine for five technical fouls, 22 combined turnovers, and 20 total fouls called.
"I never thought we got into a rhythm tonight. You look at our numbers and I thought we played much more selfish than we had been," Hoiberg said. "We just continue to have careless, mindless turnovers driving into the pile.
"The problem is, I'd take a guy out for it and I'd put the next guy in and he does the same damn thing. So it's frustrating to continue to see that happen."
In Dosunmu's place, freshman Adam Miller scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help stake the Illini to an eight-point lead at the break. Miller's 16 first-half points represented his best output in a game since scoring 28 in Illinois' season-opener.
From there, the Illini turned things over to its dominant frontcourt that punished a Nebraska defense that has wilted over the past four games.
Froward Kofi Cockburn asserted himself in the second half, scoring 18 of his game-high 24 points. Cockburn finished 8-of-10 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, and scored nine straight points after Nebraska got within six on a Trey McGowens jumper with about 17 minutes left.
Freshman guard Andre Curbelo nearly had a triple-double for Illinois, finishing with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Nebraska got 18 points from Trey McGowens and 12 each from Shamiel Stevenson and Kobe Webster. Stevenson's output was his second-best of the season and his third double-figure effort in nine games since Nebraska's return from a COVID-19 pause.
In their last four contests, the Huskers have allowed 79, 75, 86 and 86 points after allowing more than 70 just twice in the previous six games.
"We're just giving up too many points off turnovers, and that's where it starts. That's giving them free points when you can't take care of the basketball," Hoiberg said. "We're not getting many offensive rebounds right now, and we're getting exposed in transition. That can't happen.
"The urgency early, it's got to improve."
