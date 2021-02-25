Sluggish on offense and lax on defense Huskers lack 'juice' in loss to Illini

It may not have mattered what either player did, though, as Illinois came in off an upset loss to Michigan State in which Dosunmu suffered a facial injury that kept him out of Thursday's game.

The Illini (17-6, 12-4) honored Dosunmu, a junior who will almost certainly head to the NBA next season, along with its senior class before the game, then went out and took care of business in a game it could ill afford to lose in the race for a double-bye at the Big Ten Tournament.

Then Nebraska went out and committed 12 first-half turnovers in an ugly half that saw the teams combine for five technical fouls, 22 combined turnovers, and 20 total fouls called.

"I never thought we got into a rhythm tonight. You look at our numbers and I thought we played much more selfish than we had been," Hoiberg said. "We just continue to have careless, mindless turnovers driving into the pile.

"The problem is, I'd take a guy out for it and I'd put the next guy in and he does the same damn thing. So it's frustrating to continue to see that happen."

In Dosunmu's place, freshman Adam Miller scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help stake the Illini to an eight-point lead at the break. Miller's 16 first-half points represented his best output in a game since scoring 28 in Illinois' season-opener.