Without Allen, cold-shooting Huskers fall to Gophers in Minnesota

Minnesota’s hot start — the Gophers hit nine of their first 13 shots — provided enough of a cushion to overcome a stunning display of offensive ineptitude in the second half.

"I thought early they were too comfortable. They got off to an unbelievable start, made shots, but I think a lot of that had to do with, our grit just wasn't there," Hoiberg said. "Second half we were really good (on defense), but it was too late. I'd love to see us right there, and then go on one of those runs where we can open up a double-digit lead on our end."

After Gabe Kalscheur’s three-pointer gave Minnesota (12-7, 5-7) a 19-point lead, the Gophers proceeded to miss a whopping 17 consecutive shots and 19-of-20 in a six-minute stretch.

With both leading scorer Marcus Carr and second-leading scorer Liam Robbins glued to the bench with major foul trouble, Minnesota struggled to generate much of anything against a Nebraska zone defense that featured scarcely used freshman Eduardo Andre in the middle.

But Nebraska was only able to get within seven points before Carr and Robbins returned down the stretch to extend the lead again.

Two days after going 3-for-17 from three-point range against Michigan State, the Huskers were just 3-of-14 against the Gophers.