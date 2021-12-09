With trip to Atlanta looming, Husker hoops dealing with illness running through its roster

Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Scott Frost is currently conducting.
The Nebraska men's basketball team is coming off a stinging loss, and now dealing with a viral infection going through the team and an injury to a key reserve.
"Other than that, we're great," NU coach Fred Hoiberg cracked Thursday.
Less than 24 hours before the team is scheduled to fly to Atlanta to take on No. 18-ranked Auburn, Hoiberg said Nebraska was only able to have a "very limited" practice Thursday morning because multiple players are unable to work out due to illness.
Nebraska sent "a couple" players home Thursday morning after they showed signs of illness, Hoiberg said. The team has followed all testing procedures and guidelines, and no Husker has yet to test positive for COVID-19.
"We have a viral infection that is going through our group. It's been affecting us going back a couple days before the Michigan game, where multiple players were unable to practice, and similar today," Hoiberg said. "Hopefully our guys will get through today, and feel better in the morning, and we'll be able to get on the plan and head down to Atlanta."
NU is scheduled to fly out of Lincoln at 8 a.m. Friday morning, ahead of Saturday's 10:30 a.m. tip against Auburn. Hoiberg said a least a couple players won't make the trip after testing positive for influenza A, though he didn't name those players.
"It's just one of those things that happens over the course of a season as far as illnesses are concerned," Hoiberg said. "Right now it's affecting a lot of our players."
Hoiberg said after the Michigan game, a 102-67 loss that stands as the second most lopsided NU defeat since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened, that he was going to evaluate everything from lineups to playing style in the days that followed, and implement changes.
That hasn't happened because "we couldn't put a team on the floor today," Hoiberg said.
The illness, while not an excuse, Hoiberg said, perhaps shed some light on why Nebraska performed as it did.
"When I look back at the other night, with that being as big of an outlier from the other games where I thought we competed... Even those two games we lost on the road, I thought we played with incredible urgency," Hoiberg said.
"It’s very disappointing that it happened, I talked about that, but again, seeing what’s going on with our team right now, it makes a little bit more sense with what happened in that game."
The Huskers also expect to be without four-star freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach for "a while," Hoiberg said, after Breidenbach suffered a knee injury against Michigan on Tuesday.
Breidenbach limped off the court with about 11 minutes left. He underwent scans on the knee Wednesday, and will meet with Nebraska's team physician Thursday afternoon to determine a final evaluation and a timeline for recovery.
"He was all over the place, and played, I thought, a really complete game on both ends of the floor," Hoiberg said. "We're going to miss that energy. I think he was really starting to understand it, get comfortable out there."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.