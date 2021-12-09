With trip to Atlanta looming, Husker hoops dealing with illness running through its roster

"It's just one of those things that happens over the course of a season as far as illnesses are concerned," Hoiberg said. "Right now it's affecting a lot of our players."

Hoiberg said after the Michigan game, a 102-67 loss that stands as the second most lopsided NU defeat since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened, that he was going to evaluate everything from lineups to playing style in the days that followed, and implement changes.

That hasn't happened because "we couldn't put a team on the floor today," Hoiberg said.

The illness, while not an excuse, Hoiberg said, perhaps shed some light on why Nebraska performed as it did.

"When I look back at the other night, with that being as big of an outlier from the other games where I thought we competed... Even those two games we lost on the road, I thought we played with incredible urgency," Hoiberg said.

"It’s very disappointing that it happened, I talked about that, but again, seeing what’s going on with our team right now, it makes a little bit more sense with what happened in that game."