With three-point shots not falling, Nebraska turns to its forwards, free-throw line during 82-59 win over Southern

“Me,” Verge said. “It starts with me. I’m the floor general, I’m the point guard, so it starts with me getting my teammates involved. It was a struggle in the first few real games, but now I’m just slowly but surely getting into my groove.”

Verge delivered 14 points and four assists this time, combining with forwards Derrick Walker, Eduardo Andrew and Wilhelm Breidenbach for effective high-low passes throughout the game. Breidenbach and Andre combined for 12 points while Walker scored a career-high 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

After scoring a total of 11 points in Nebraska’s first three games combined, Walker has now scored 14 or more points in back-to-back games.

“We got D-Walk down there battling and working hard every game, so when we get chances like this to get him the ball and feed him we try to get him the ball as much as possible,” Verge said. “He does all the little things for us, so it’s games like this that he has mismatches that we try to feed him as much as possible.”