With three-point shots not falling, Nebraska turns to its forwards, free-throw line during 82-59 win over Southern

The Nebraska men’s basketball team calls it their "beast" possession.
When opposing defenses switch on screens and a mismatch presents itself down low, Nebraska’s guards know to look for the team’s big men. The Huskers struggled with a similar concept in a season-opening loss to Western Illinois two weeks ago, but their success down low was key during a game where its three-point shots refused to fall.
Nebraska set a new season-high by scoring 46 points in the paint and 24 from the free-throw line in an 82-59 win over Southern Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Just (not) being one-dimensional and being able to get to the free-throw line is major because shots aren’t going to fall every night,” said freshman Bryce McGowens. “…We stressed to keep attacking and get to the free-throw line because shots weren’t falling.”
Coming off a 78-point effort against Idaho State two days ago, Nebraska (3-2) struggled to find the same offensive touch during the first half. The Huskers shot just 1-for-14 from three-point range before halftime, a mark that caused Nebraska to focus on getting offensive looks in the paint.
The Huskers scored 10 points in the final three minutes of the first half, taking a 39-22 lead over Southern (1-4) into the locker room before both teams found their shooting touch in the second half. After some stagnant offensive games to open the year and a rough four-minute stretch in the first half, senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. knew what had changed.
“Me,” Verge said. “It starts with me. I’m the floor general, I’m the point guard, so it starts with me getting my teammates involved. It was a struggle in the first few real games, but now I’m just slowly but surely getting into my groove.”
Verge delivered 14 points and four assists this time, combining with forwards Derrick Walker, Eduardo Andrew and Wilhelm Breidenbach for effective high-low passes throughout the game. Breidenbach and Andre combined for 12 points while Walker scored a career-high 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting.
After scoring a total of 11 points in Nebraska’s first three games combined, Walker has now scored 14 or more points in back-to-back games.
“We got D-Walk down there battling and working hard every game, so when we get chances like this to get him the ball and feed him we try to get him the ball as much as possible,” Verge said. “He does all the little things for us, so it’s games like this that he has mismatches that we try to feed him as much as possible.”
During a brutal stretch involving four games in seven days, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg stressed that mental preparation reigns supreme in games like these. While the Huskers’ shots weren’t falling, Nebraska still locked in defensively to hold Southern to 22-for-65 (33.8%) shooting. Nebraska also outrebounded Southern 35-30, fulfilling a team goal to control the boards for the first time this season.
By the end of the game, 10 different Huskers had scored, including an 11-point effort from Keisei Tominaga that Hoiberg hopes will re-ignite the talented sophomore’s three-point shooting. With the Huskers still looking to find their best rotation, starters Lat Mayen and Keon Edwards failed to make much of an impact with two points combined.
Instead, it was McGowens leading the way with a team-high 18 points helped by a 10-for-10 effort from the free-throw line. Nebraska shot 27-for-51 (52.9%) overall as the team’s forwards led an unexpected offensive day in the paint and at the free-throw line.
“To get 46 in the paint is very important obviously when the ball isn’t going in from the perimeter,” Hoiberg said. “When the ball’s not going in, you have to find a way to score in other ways, and we did a much better job tonight than we had all year in that area.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7