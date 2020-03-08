With the future creeping closer, Husker hoops gets another reminder of the painful present in blowout loss

It was late in the game, the outcome well in hand, and Jervay Green stepped wrong and took a tumble off the raised court at Williams Arena
Nebraska basketball's junior guard wasn't the first to fall victim to Minnesota's quirky court design, and he won't be the last.
But if there was ever a moment to sum up a game, and a season, it was that one.
Minnesota set a program record with 18 made three-pointers and became the first team to score 100 points against the Huskers since 1999 while rolling to a 107-75 win over the Huskers Sunday in the regular season finale for both teams at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The last team to score 100 points against Nebraska was TCU, who got to 101 in the 1999 NIT. Minnesota's 107 points were the most against NU in a non-overtime game since Northern Iowa scored 109 in 1995, and the most in any game since Oklahoma scored 117 in 1996.
The Gophers (14-16, 8-12 Big Ten) became the second team this season to set a record for made threes against NU, joining Wisconsin. The Badgers also made 18 against the Huskers earlier this year.
Nebraska was playing with just seven players after the suspensions of Cam Mack and Dachon Burke. Four of those players were freshmen. One of them, starting point guard Charlie Easley, was a walk-on last semester.
The situation facing NU heading into the weekend was already bleak. And after a strong start, things played out more or less like most expected.
NU actually led 6-0 to start the game and stayed competitive through the first 15 minutes before a 21-6 Minnesota run opened things up late in the first half and the Gophers rolled from there.
"We're playing guys a lot of minutes, and I'm asking a lot of them to go out there and try to go fight together," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "But it's not an excuse. We still have to find a way to get back and make life more difficult on the defensive end. They were just too comfortable."
With in all likelihood one game remaining in this season, one that could see Nebraska short-handed again as Hoiberg said he would determine in the next couple days who would travel to the Big Ten tournament, the coach turned his eyes to the future.
"Obviously we get a glimpse every day of what's to come. And unfortunately the fans don't get to see the guys how are sitting out right now with those three players (Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker) that are going to help us in a big way next year — depth, size, experience," Hoiberg said.
On day 124 of the regular season, the last day of a 7-24 march that ended with two Big Ten wins in 20 tries and 16 consecutive losses, Nebraska suffered its most lopsided defeat since another regular season finale three years ago, when Michigan came to Lincoln and beat the Huskers by 36 points.
Sunday's 32-point final margin was the second-largest loss of Hoiberg's college coaching career, one point fewer than a 33-point defeat against Missouri in his first season at Iowa State.
There was a similar tone with that ISU team. The Cyclones took their lumps in Year 1. Then they went to four straight NCAA Tournaments.
"We are optimistic that we can get this thing turned around very quickly. We've talked about that since Day 1," Hoiberg said. "Whatever happened this year, try to develop our young players and get them better... And (do that) as you add players and experience and size for next year to come in and hopefully turn things around."
Gabe Kalscheur tied the Minnesota record for threes by one player, hitting eight on his way to a game-high 26 points. Alihan Demir added 19 points for the Gophers while Marcus Carr had 18.
Haanif Cheatham paced Nebraska with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Green finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists of his own.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 14 points and Kevin Cross finished with 10.
The future creeps slowly closer for Nebraska basketball. Sunday was another reminder of the painful present the program has had to endure on its way there.
