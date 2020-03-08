With the future creeping closer, Husker hoops gets another reminder of the painful present in blowout loss

The situation facing NU heading into the weekend was already bleak. And after a strong start, things played out more or less like most expected.

NU actually led 6-0 to start the game and stayed competitive through the first 15 minutes before a 21-6 Minnesota run opened things up late in the first half and the Gophers rolled from there.

"We're playing guys a lot of minutes, and I'm asking a lot of them to go out there and try to go fight together," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "But it's not an excuse. We still have to find a way to get back and make life more difficult on the defensive end. They were just too comfortable."

With in all likelihood one game remaining in this season, one that could see Nebraska short-handed again as Hoiberg said he would determine in the next couple days who would travel to the Big Ten tournament, the coach turned his eyes to the future.

"Obviously we get a glimpse every day of what's to come. And unfortunately the fans don't get to see the guys how are sitting out right now with those three players (Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker) that are going to help us in a big way next year — depth, size, experience," Hoiberg said.