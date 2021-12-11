With second consecutive 30-point loss, reeling Huskers left searching for answers

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, among other Husker topics.
Before the season, when the Nebraska men’s basketball team was building its schedule, the Huskers were seeking a showcase game.
Nebraska knew it might not be a game it would win. But it would serve as an opportunity to show off what was expected to be a much-improved roster while providing a chance for a signature performance in nonconference play.
The Huskers found that game in a matchup with Auburn. What they got was a historic loss, even in the historically poor history of the program.
The ailing Huskers, sick, hurt, and devoid of confidence, had their doors blown off for the second game in a row, losing to Auburn 99-68 Saturday in a nationally televised game at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.
It marked the second consecutive 30-plus point defeat for Nebraska (5-6), following a 102-67 home loss to Michigan as a once-hyped season continued its slide into the muck.
The defeat marks the first time in the program's history that Nebraska has lost consecutive games by 30 or more points. NU began playing basketball in 1896.
"We've got a week to get this thing figured out. It starts with practice on Monday — guys showing up with the right urgency to get out and get this thing fixed," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show on the Husker Sports Network.
"Obviously it was a very difficult game, two in a row now, and we've got to find a way to dig deep, and move on from here."
The best news out of Saturday's beatdown was that the Huskers won't play again for eight days, when they host Kansas State on Dec. 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That doesn't mean Hoiberg plans to take it easy on his team.
"It's not going to be a week of rest, I can promise you that. It's going to be a hard, demanding, physical week, and we've got to get this thing right," Hoiberg said. "We’re going to change a couple things up with the way we’re going through our offense, try to control it a little better, especially early on in the game. And just get them competing. That’s the biggest thing in this week."
Saturday's game wasn't competitive after the first media timeout.
No. 18-ranked Auburn (8-1) hit 14 three-pointers. The Tigers threw down a full highlight reel's worth of dunks, including a pair of alley-oops sandwiched around a Nebraska air-balled three-pointer.
Auburn star freshman Jabari Smith scored 21 points, the last two coming on an off-the-backboard pass for a slam with the game well in doubt. The Tigers shot 67% in the second half, and 51% for the game.
Meanwhile, Nebraska looked lost again.
With several players playing through a non-COVID viral infection sweeping through the team, Nebraska committed a season-high 20 turnovers.
That led to Auburn holding a 27-4 advantage in fast-break points, and outscoring NU 30-10 in points off turnovers.
That goes without mentioning Auburn's 42-21 advantage when it came to three-pointers as NU actually improved its season percentage by going 7-for-22. Much of that came with the game already decided, as the Huskers were 5-for-12 after halftime.
Outside of C.J. Wilcher, who went 4-for-6 from downtown, the rest of the Huskers went 3-for-16.
Wilcher led NU with a career-high 17 points. Bryce McGowens scored 14. Derrick Walker finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Alonzo Verge added 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
But the only number that matters is the one on the scoreboard. And after a 102-67 loss to Michigan Tuesday, only Auburn holding the ball for the final 25 or so seconds prevented a second-straight 100-point outing from NU's defense.
One more Auburn point would have been another historical marker — Nebraska hasn't allowed 100-plus points in back-to-back games since the 1991-92 season.
"We've got a big week in front of us," Hoiberg said. "I challenged (NU's players), we're going to get after it, and have a physical week of practice, and hopefully get this thing right."
