With second consecutive 30-point loss, reeling Huskers left searching for answers

"Obviously it was a very difficult game, two in a row now, and we've got to find a way to dig deep, and move on from here."

The best news out of Saturday's beatdown was that the Huskers won't play again for eight days, when they host Kansas State on Dec. 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That doesn't mean Hoiberg plans to take it easy on his team.

"It's not going to be a week of rest, I can promise you that. It's going to be a hard, demanding, physical week, and we've got to get this thing right," Hoiberg said. "We’re going to change a couple things up with the way we’re going through our offense, try to control it a little better, especially early on in the game. And just get them competing. That’s the biggest thing in this week."

Saturday's game wasn't competitive after the first media timeout.

No. 18-ranked Auburn (8-1) hit 14 three-pointers. The Tigers threw down a full highlight reel's worth of dunks, including a pair of alley-oops sandwiched around a Nebraska air-balled three-pointer.