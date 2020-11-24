With questions to answer, Husker hoops ready for opener against McNeese State

As McNeese State’s team plane touched down in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska men’s basketball team was still a few hours away from its final round of COVID-19 testing before Wednesday’s 11 a.m. tip against the Cowboys at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Then both teams would have to make it through the night and get to PBA in the morning to play each other.

Virus and ever-changing schedules be damned, the Huskers appear ready to embark on their second season under Fred Hoiberg.

“That’s the nature of the beast this year. We know that there’s going to be teams pulling out, teams getting positive, rescheduling, cancellations; it’s just, we’ve known this since the summertime,” junior forward Teddy Allen said. “So it’s not really too much to really worry about now. We were hoping we could play, so I guess we’ll take what we can get.”

What Nebraska would like to take out of Wednesday’s lid-lifter, aside from actually playing, is a better sense of just where it is as a team. With no closed-door scrimmages and no exhibition games to work out potential issues, the only things NU’s players have discovered about themselves have come from butting heads against each other in practice.