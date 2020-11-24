With questions to answer, Husker hoops ready for opener against McNeese State

As McNeese State’s team plane touched down in Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska men’s basketball team was still a few hours away from its final round of COVID-19 testing before Wednesday’s 11 a.m. tip against the Cowboys at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Then both teams would have to make it through the night and get to PBA in the morning to play each other.
Virus and ever-changing schedules be damned, the Huskers appear ready to embark on their second season under Fred Hoiberg.
“That’s the nature of the beast this year. We know that there’s going to be teams pulling out, teams getting positive, rescheduling, cancellations; it’s just, we’ve known this since the summertime,” junior forward Teddy Allen said. “So it’s not really too much to really worry about now. We were hoping we could play, so I guess we’ll take what we can get.”
What Nebraska would like to take out of Wednesday’s lid-lifter, aside from actually playing, is a better sense of just where it is as a team. With no closed-door scrimmages and no exhibition games to work out potential issues, the only things NU’s players have discovered about themselves have come from butting heads against each other in practice.
And while many of the guys on Nebraska’s transfer-laden roster have at least a taste of high-level college hoops, there is always the fear of the unknown.
Will this roster mesh better than last season's? Can the Huskers compete at a higher level than last year’s 7-25 campaign? Can they win their season opener, which they didn’t do last season while scoring just 47 points against UC Riverside?
That’s a lot of maybes, baked into a season already full of question marks. Hoiberg said Tuesday that over the past couple of weeks, the NU coaching staff had put together three scouting reports for its opening opponents, only to throw them in the trash once teams began dropping out of Nebraska's multi-team event. McNeese State, it should be noted, is not a part of the event. The Cowboys are in Lincoln only to play the Huskers.
“We just have to worry about the task at hand. Tomorrow that’s McNeese. When that game’s over, whatever happens, we’ll put it behind us and get ready for the next one against Nevada,” Hoiberg said. “But that’s all we can do right now is go one at a time. Being the first contest, again, it’s a unique situation, a unique season with not having the preseason scrimmage and preseason exhibition game, so we’ll learn a lot about ourselves tomorrow in a real game-type situation.”
Hoiberg and his players were consistent in saying, 24 hours before tipoff, that unselfishness and chemistry have been a hallmark of preseason workouts. The real test comes when those traits are put to the test when things get tough against an unfamiliar foe.
“We have a bunch of scorers," junior guard Trey McGowens said. "And the team, we’re a real unselfish team. Everybody’s happy for one another’s success, and ultimately I think that’s probably going to be the biggest thing this season. As long as we keep doing everything like that, I think we’re going to have a pretty successful season.”
Hoiberg on Tuesday hadn't yet decided on a starting lineup, but a group of six Huskers — McGowens, Allen, Dalano Banton, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Yvan Ouedraogo and Lat Mayen — comprise the group from which the starters will come.
That list does not include Kobe Webster, Shamiel Stevenson, and Derrick Walker, who all appear to be in line for playing time as well.
“We’re going to have different guys on different nights, and that has to be OK. You may have a game where you score 20, the next night you have four. If you win, everything is great, and that’s the bottom line,” Hoiberg said. “If everybody’s all about the team and all about the end result — winning — that’s the important thing. And we have stressed that a lot to this group, because we have so many people that are capable.
“It’s a tough job, but if you’re going to have a successful team, you’ve got to have role acceptance.”
More TV info: Nebraska's Dec. 9 game against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will tip off at 6:15 p.m. and be televised on ESPNU, the school announced Tuesday.
The game was the only Husker nonconference tilt that did not yet have a start time or network. The 6:15 tip means the Huskers will play consecutive evening games to round out the nonconference schedule. NU is slated to take on Creighton at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
Also Tuesday, BTN announced the Huskers’ Saturday game against North Dakota State will be on the network. The game originally was listed as being on either BTN or BTN plus, which requires a separate subscription.
The game against the Bison will tip at 11 a.m. The designation means every Nebraska game this season will be televised.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
